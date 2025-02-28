National Anthem Tryouts Set for Saturday, March 22 at Keesler Federal Park

February 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers will be hosting auditions to perform the National Anthem during the 2025 season on Saturday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park.

Those wishing to audition can enter the ballpark and check in at the north gate. Performers are expected to perform the entirety of 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in less than 90 seconds. Individual singers, instrumentalists and bands are all welcome to audition and are required to complete a contact form before auditioning. Additional copies will be available at the event. Applicants can click HERE to fill out the form.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

