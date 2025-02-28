Clingstones Announce Fuzzy's Kids Club Presented by Chick-Fil-A

February 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus, GA - The Columbus Clingstones and  Chick-fil-A have teamed up to introduce a new program for the burgeoning team's youngest fans: Fuzzy's Kids Club presented  by Chick-fil-A! Children ages 5-12 can join this exclusive club, which allows them free admission to all Sunday games and several other special perks.

"We as the Chick-fil-A Columbus / Phenix City group are grateful that we get to work with the Clingstones to provide this experience for the kids in our region," said the Columbus and Phenix City Franchisees in a combined statement. "Kids are such a special part of who we are as a business and the opportunity to give them a unique experience at Synovus Park along with lifelong memories is great."

Kids Club members will receive:

Free admission to all 12 Sunday home games

One (1) VIP Clingstones Lanyard

One (1) Chick-fil-A drawstring bag with free kids' meal card

One (1) Fuzzy's Kids Club sticker

Front of the line on Sunday Post-Game Kids Run the Bases

One (1) Coupon for 20% off at Team Store at Synovus Park

Fuzzy's Kids Club presented by Chick-fil-A memberships are FREE, and fans can register online  at bit.ly/KidsClub25.

"Our new mascot, Fuzzy, is already a big hit with kids throughout the Chattahoochee Valley, and we all know how kids feel about Chick-fil-A," said Clingstones General Manager Pete Laven. "We are honored to partner with Chick-fil-A of Columbus and Phenix City on this special offer for our young fans."

The Clingstones open their  Inaugural 2025 home season  at Synovus Park on Tuesday, April 15th vs the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

For questions or more information, please call 706-465-5671.

