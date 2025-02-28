Lookouts Announce 2025 Promotions; Tickets on Sale Now

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts are excited to announce our 2025 promotional schedule. The upcoming 2025 season will feature fireworks, giveaways, the return of many fan-favorite theme nights, and exciting new promotions! Anchoring our schedule is the return of our World Famous Used Car Night presented by TVFCU, our 4th Annual Negro League Appreciation Weekend presented by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, Star Wars Night, Marvel's Super Hero Night presented by Master Services, and so much more. Stay tuned to Lookouts.com and @ChattLookouts on social media to be the first to know about yet to be announced promotions and giveaways.

Featured Games and Promotions

Opening Day and Magnet Schedule Exit Giveaway presented by EPB (Tuesday, April 8)

Senior Day & Straw Hat Giveaway (1st 1,000 Fans) presented by Right at Home (Sunday, April 13)

423 Day presented by the Creative Discovery Museum (Wednesday, April 23)

Golf Night presented by Albatross Golf Sim & Bar (Thursday, April 24)

Spin-to-Win Saturday & FIREWORKS presented by ZEUS (Saturday, April 26)*

Dogs at the Diamond presented by Pet Medic (Sunday, April 27)

Strike Out Stroke Night presented by Erlanger (Thursday, May 8)

Spin-to-Win Saturday & Star Wars Night (Saturday, May 10)^

Spin-to-Win Saturday and Logo Baseball Giveaway (1st 1,000 fans) presented by Ascend Air Solutions (Saturday, May 24)

Faith & Family Night with a pre-game concert presented by Elite Moving (Friday, May 30)*

Marvel's Super Hero Night presented by Master Services (Saturday, May 31)^

World Softball Night (Thursday, June 12)

4th Annual Negro League Appreciation Weekend with The Bessie Smith Cultural Center presented by Food City. Both games will feature appearances by former Negro Leagues Players. Fireworks on Friday. (Friday, June 13* - Saturday, June 14)

Strike Out Epilepsy Night with the Epilepsy Foundation of SETN (Wednesday, June 25)

Margaritaville Night presented by Cherokee Distributing (Thursday, June 26)

Malmo Oat Milkers Night presented by Oatly (Friday, June 27)*

Independence Day Celebration (Friday, July 4)*

Independence Day Weekend Celebration with FIREWORKS (Saturday, July 5)*

College Football Night presented by Dr. Pepper (Friday, August 1)*

TVFCU's Used Car Night (Saturday, August 2)

11th Annual Agriculture Night presented by Chattanooga Tractor & Equipment (Friday, August 15)*

MEGA Fireworks Friday (Friday, September 5)*

The World Famous ZOOperstars! (Saturday, September 6)

*Postgame fireworks ^ Theme Jerseys

Weekly Promotions

Food City Tuesday: Fans who show their Food City ValuCard on the day of the game at the Lookouts Ticket Office, will receive buy one get one general admission tickets to that night's game (Limit 4) Not combinable with other offers. (Excludes April 9).

Chick-fil-A Giveaway Wednesday: Every Wednesday home game is Chick-fil-A Giveaway Wednesday, fans will receive a coupon for a free item at Chick-fil-A. Free item coupon will be delivered through the Chick-fil-A app at AT&T Field.

Thirsty Thursday™: Join us every Thursday for Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials. Thirsty Thursday Drink Specials are available at the Lookouts main concession stands and the Budweiser Party Deck.

Fireworks Friday: Every Friday will feature postgame fireworks at AT&T Field! After every Friday home game fans will see one of the Lookouts spectacular Fireworks shows.

Spin-to-Win Saturday: After debuting last year, Spin-to-win Saturday is now every Saturday home game at AT&T Field. Each Saturday, a select number of Lookouts fans will have the chance to win various items on the Lookouts Prize Wheel.

Kids Club Sunday presented by Little Debbie: Join us on Kids Club Sundays for family fun! All Kids Club members receive a FREE ticket to every Sunday game.

Sunday Catch on the Field: After the game, all fans can head out into the outfield for a chance to play catch on the field. Tennis balls will be provided for throwing.

Nightly Promotions

Kids Run the Bases presented by Great Clips: After every Lookouts home game kids are invited down to the field to run the bases. Fans can line up at the top of section 104 on the 1st base side of the field after the game to run the bases. Run the bases is weather permitting.

*Dates, times, and promotions are subject to change.

