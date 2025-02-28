The Chattanooga Wreckers Are Back for 2025
February 28, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Chattanooga Lookouts News Release
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The Chattanooga Lookouts are proud to announce the return of their alternate identity, the Chattanooga Wreckers. Last season, the team unveiled the alternate identity to recognize Chattanooga as the birthplace of the wrecker and to honor the past, present, and future of the towing industry. Once again, the team is partnering with Miller Industries and the International Towing and Recovery Museum to help shine the spotlight on the hard-working men and women who work in the towing and recovery industry. This year, the Wreckers will be featured during five games and will make their season debut on Friday, May 9.
"Playing as the Chattanooga Wreckers was one of the highlights of the 2024 season," said Lookouts Vice President Andew Zito. "We are thrilled to once again partner with Miller Industries and the International Towing and Recovery Museum to tell the important story of the towing industry that began right here in Chattanooga."
2025 Chattanooga Wreckers Schedule
Friday, May 9 - Fireworks Friday presented by Miller Industries
Sunday, June 1 - Family FUNday with post-game Catch on the Field.
Saturday, July 5 -Independence Day Weekend Celebration with postgame Fireworks
Saturday, August 2 - Used Car Night presented by TVFCU
Thursday, September 4 - Thirsty Thursday ($2 Drink Specials)
Tickets for all the Wreckers games and the rest of the Lookouts 2025 promotions are on sale now on Lookouts.com.
