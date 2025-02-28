Blue Wahoos Announce 2025 Preliminary Promotional Schedule

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos announced their preliminary promotional schedule for the upcoming 2025 baseball season at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Friday, bringing a jam-packed slate of giveaways and exciting promotions back to downtown Pensacola! Single-game ticket sales begin on Saturday, March 1 as the Blue Wahoos embark on their 13th season on Pensacola Bay.

All 69 home games will feature an incentive to come out to the ballpark, as fan-favorite weekly promotions return for every day of the week. Every Tuesday is a Doggone Tuesday, as fans can bring their dogs to the park and every ticket is the same price with a hot dog, chips and a drink included. On 850 Wednesdays, we'll celebrate the local Pensacola community with special programming throughout the season and fireworks in the summer months. Mullet Thursdays return, as the Blue Wahoos transform into the Pensacola Mullets and fans can enjoy drink specials. Every Friday is a Giveaway Friday, with early-arriving fans receiving a unique Blue Wahoos collectible. Every Saturday is Fireworks Saturday, as a postgame fireworks show lights up the night sky over Pensacola Bay. Military Family Sunday presented by Great Clips and WKRG News5 allows active duty military and veterans to receive free general admission tickets, with opportunities for young fans to run the bases and play catch on the field after the game.

The Southern League season begins on Friday, April 4 on Opening Night against the Biloxi Shuckers. Early-arriving fans will receive a Blue Wahoos Trucker Cap presented by Landrum, as well as a 2025 Blue Wahoos Magnet Schedule presented by Cox Communications and WEAR.

You can dress like a player on Friday, April 11, as the first 1,000 fans will receive a Blue Wahoos Shirsey presented by Total Fire Protection. Put us in, coach!

On Friday, April 25, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Blue Wahoos Fanny Pack presented by CPC Office Communications. It's both functional and fashionable ... don't let anyone tell you otherwise.

The Pensacola Pok-Ta-Pok return to the field for three dates in 2025 as the Blue Wahoos bring the fun with Copa De La Diversión, Minor League Baseball's celebration of the Latino community. The team takes on their fierce alternate identity in a party presented by Florida Blue on April 25, June 6 and August 16.

Rise and shine ... and learn! The Blue Wahoos will once again hold an Education Day presented by Florida Power & Light and Jostens on Wednesday, May 14, with a special 11:05 a.m. start time. School groups will be treated to an educational and entertaining field trip as the Blue Wahoos face the Rocket City Trash Pandas - and adult fans can sneak away from work for an extended lunch break.

Soak up the sun on Friday, May 16, as the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a Blue Wahoos Beach Towel presented by Florida Blue.

Grow your Blue Wahoos bobblehead collection on Friday, May 23 as the first 1,000 fans will receive an Air Force Falcon Racing Mascot Bobblehead presented by Great Clips. "Aim High" and run fast!

May the (Twenty) Fourth Be With You. Star Wars Night returns to Pensacola on Saturday, May 24, as Blue Wahoos Stadium transforms into a wretched hive of scum and villainy. The night will feature character appearances, special jerseys, and more!

On Thursday, June 19, the Blue Wahoos will hold a Juneteenth celebration in partnership with Escambia County. The Blue Wahoos will once again pay tribute to the Negro Southern League's Pensacola Seagulls with throwback jerseys as our community honors its past and looks towards its future.

This past January, the Pensacola community saw record-breaking snowfall that blanketed Blue Wahoos Stadium and shut down schools and bridges. We pay tribute to that historic winter storm on Friday, June 20 with Snowmageddon Night ! We'll have festive holiday celebrations, City of Pensacola workers will be on hand to sprinkle "salt" on the warning track, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a Blue Wahoos Winter Beanie presented by Woodlands Medical Specialists for the next time a blizzard comes our way.

There's blood in the water! After a runaway success last year gained national acclaim, Shark in the Park returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday, June 21. Call it a blockbuster sequel. Fans who purchase a special ticket package can stick around after the game against Montgomery to watch a shark-themed movie from the waters of Pensacola Bay outside Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Celebrate our nation's birthday (one day early) on Thursday, July 3 as the Blue Wahoos host an Independence Day celebration, featuring a postgame fireworks show presented by Hancock Whitney. Players will wear special jerseys that pay tribute to the original uniform of the United States Navy upon its founding 250 years ago.

The Blue Wahoos will host Salute to Service Night presented by Publix on Saturday, July 19 as the organization pays tribute to members of our armed forces.

Pencils down! On Friday, August 1, the Blue Wahoos celebrate the end of summer with a "Back to School" Night Giveaway presented by Columbia Southern University.

The Blue Wahoos brought the first-ever drone show to Northwest Florida last season, and our fans clamored for more. Well, the drones are back and brighter than ever! On Thursday, August 14, Blue Wahoos Stadium hosts another postgame Drone Show. Just don't report them as UFOs!

On Friday, August 29, one lucky fan will leave the stadium with perhaps the most valuable giveaway in Blue Wahoos history. In conjunction with Hill-Kelly, the Blue Wahoos will host their first ever Car Giveaway ! Each fan in attendance will be entered to win a free car.

It's five o' clock somewhere on Saturday, August 30. The Blue Wahoos pay tribute to Gulf Coast icon Jimmy Buffett with Margaritaville Night. Have a cheeseburger in paradise at Blue Wahoos Stadium!

We wrap up the regular season on Sunday, September 14 with Princess Night. May all your wishes come true!

Additional promotions and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mini plans, group outings and season tickets are available now at Blue Wahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office. Single-game tickets go on sale March 1.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to provide memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

