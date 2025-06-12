Nathan Rourke Delivers a BOMB: CFL
June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video
Nathan Rourke is showing big play energy as he gets his team back in the game with a massive throw to Keon Hatcher SR. for a 77 yard TD.
