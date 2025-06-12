Nathan Rourke Delivers a BOMB: CFL

June 12, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions YouTube Video







Nathan Rourke is showing big play energy as he gets his team back in the game with a massive throw to Keon Hatcher SR. for a 77 yard TD.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.