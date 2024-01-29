Nate Shaver to Manage the Tourists in 2024

ASHEVILLE - A familiar face is set to lead the Asheville Tourists in 2024. The Houston Astros named Nate Shaver as Asheville's Manager for the fourth consecutive season. Shaver is joined by returning coaches Eric Stamets (Development Coach), Bryan Muniz (Hitting Coach), and Max Mahaffey (Athletic Trainer). New to the coaching staff in 2024 are Alex Harter (Pitching Coach) and Nick LaRue (Strength and Conditioning Coach).

Nate Shaver currently ranks tenth all-time among Asheville managers in wins; a group of legends that dates back to 1897. A 56-win season will move Nate past distinguished Asheville skippers Warren Schaeffer and Cal Ripken Sr. and into the prestigious top five.

Since Shaver became Asheville's Manager in 2021, six Tourists players under his leadership have gone on to make their Major League debuts. Originally from The Dalles, Oregon, Shaver played baseball collegiately at Mt. Hood Community College and New Mexico State University. Nate joined the Astros organization in 2018.

Bryan Muniz will return for his second season as Asheville's Hitting Coach. Seven position players earned mid-season promotions to either Double-A or Triple-A under Muniz's tutelage last year. The former Houston Astros Minor-League player joined the Astros' coaching ranks in 2020.

Eric Stamets, Asheville's Development Coach, enjoyed an 11-year professional playing career that included a Major League stint with Cleveland in 2019. 2024 will be Eric's second season on the Tourists' coaching staff.

Alex Harter will make his first foray into professional baseball in 2024. The four-year starting pitcher at the University of Findlay spent two seasons as the Pitching Coach at his alma mater and the last two seasons as an Assistant Coach at Middlebury College.

The Asheville Tourists open the 2024 season at McCormick Field on Friday, April 5 against the Winston-Salem Dash. Single game tickets, including Opening Day, will go on sale at a later date. Season tickets, group tickets, and flex ticket plans are currently available by calling (828) 258-0428.

