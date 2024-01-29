Three BlueClaws Named to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 Prospects

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Three BlueClaws alumni - Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, and Justin Crawford - were named to the MLB Pipeline Top 100 prospect list, it was announced on MLB Network on January 26th.

Painter was ranked as the #27 prospect in baseball. The right-hander from Florida was a BlueClaw in 2022, allowing just four earned runs in 36.2 innings of work. He struck out 49 and walked just seven. The Phillies first round pick in 2021, he went 6-2 with a 1.56 ERA between Clearwater, Jersey Shore, and Reading. Painter missed 2023 with injury.

Abel was ranked as the #49 prospect in baseball. He spent most of 2022 with the BlueClaws, going 7-8 with a 4.01 ERA over 85.1 innings. He added 103 strikeouts. Abel, the Phillies first round pick in the 2020 draft, finished 2022 with Reading and spent last year at both Reading and Lehigh Valley.

Crawford was ranked as the #77 prospect per MLB Pipeline. The Phillies first round pick in the 2022 draft, he began last year with Clearwater where he hit .344 with 40 stolen bases before a promotion to the BlueClaws in August. With Jersey Shore, he hit .288 in 18 games with seven stolen bases.

