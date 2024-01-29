BlueClaws Hiring for Gameday Positions; Accepting Applications Now

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are hiring! With the 2024 season set to begin on April 5th, the team is hiring a group of hard-working, energetic professionals for a wide variety of gameday staff positions. Applications are now being accepted online and interviews for these seasonal gameday positions will begin shortly.

"Our gameday staff is the backbone of our operation, and they mean so much to our success," said Kevin Fenstermacher, BlueClaws Assistant General Manager for Stadium & Baseball Operations. "We are looking forward to another great Job Fair and welcoming in a new set of valuable employees to help provide the best experience for our amazing fans this summer."

A wide variety of *Game Day Operations *positions are available, including the following: Greeters, Ushers, Bat Boys, Security, Ticket Takers, Kids Zone Attendants, Parking Attendants, Administrative Assistants, and Box Office Attendants.

The team is also hiring for Camera Operators, Mascot Performers, and Emcees.

"We are very excited to start the interview process for our 2024 gameday staff positions," said Shane Eldridge, BlueClaws Director of Stadium Operations. "Our staff gets to work in a fun, fast-paced environment at a top Jersey Shore destination - it's more than just a typical summer job!"

As part of the process, applicants will be able to select positions for which they would like to apply. Interviews for select applicants will follow in the coming days and weeks. With any questions, please email employment@bluclaws.com.

All positions are part-time and begin with on-boarding and training in March with Opening Night set for April 5th. Positions run through the team's last home game in September, though there is opportunity for additional work at team and ballpark events as needed. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age by April 1st and pass a background check. Nights and weekends are required.

Each position starts at $15.13 per hour.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Since their 2001 inception, the BlueClaws have drawn over 8 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark.

