Nashville SC Notes Week of October 14, 2024

October 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (8W-16L-9D) will conclude its 2024 season on Decision Day when it faces Chicago Fire FC (7W-17L-9D) at Soldier Field on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. CT.

The Boys in Gold enter the weekend 2W-1L-1D all-time in season finales and unbeaten in road Decision Day matches with victories over Orlando City SC (3-2) in 2020 and Los Angeles Football Club (1-0) in 2022.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

defeated Chicago Fire FC 1-0 earlier this season at GEODIS Park

is playing Chicago in its 40th and final fixture of the season (34 MLS, four Concacaf Champions Cup, two Leagues Cup)

is 3W-2L-1D all-time versus Chicago

is 23W-34L-26D all-time on the road

is 40W-35L-38D all-time versus Eastern Conference opponents

is 6W-8L-9D all-time in October

is 36W-43L-44D all-time on weekends

is 2W-1L-1D all-time on Decision Day and undefeated on the road, winning 3-2 versus Orlando City SC in 2020 and 1-0 versus Los Angeles FC in 2022

Tah Brian Anunga scored his first career MLS goal versus Chicago Fire FC on July 17, 2021

Julian Gaines has played a career-high 133 minutes this season after appearing as a sub and logging 45 minutes on Oct. 6 at New York City FC

Dan Lovitz recorded one of his three career MLS goals against Chicago Fire FC on Aug. 18, 2018 as a member of CF Montréal

Hany Mukhtar

is two goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to record 10+ goals and 10+ assists in four consecutive seasons

recorded the fastest hat trick in MLS history (10th, 13th, 16th minutes) and first-ever for Nashville against Chicago Fire FC on July 17, 2021

has six goals with two hat tricks in four career matches versus Chicago Fire FC

has recorded six goal contributions in his last six matches (three goals, three assists)

became the fifth player in league history to record 100 or more shots in three or more consecutive seasons (2022-24) with his five shots versus New York City FC on Sunday, Oct. 6

leads the team with 30 games started this season and 2,666 minutes played

Alex Muyl leads the team with 33 MLS games played this season

Jacob Shaffelburg set a single season career high with his fourth MLS assist on Oct. 6 versus New York City FC

Sam Surridge

scored Nashville's lone goal in its 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC on Sept. 18, 2024

leads the team this season with 11 MLS goals and 13 across all competitions

is the third player in club history to score double digit goals in a single MLS season (also, Hany Mukhtar, C.J. Sapong*)

is the second player to reach 10+ goals in their first full season with Nashville SC (also, C.J. Sapong*)

*denotes player is no longer on NSC roster

Joe Willis

is tied for fifth in MLS with eight clean sheets this season

has three clean sheets and a 0.50 goals against average versus Chicago Fire FC with Nashville - his lowest GAA as a Boy in Gold versus an Eastern Conference opponent

made his 150th MLS start with Nashville SC on Oct. 6 versus New York City FC

