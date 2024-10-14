Nashville SC Notes Week of October 14, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club (8W-16L-9D) will conclude its 2024 season on Decision Day when it faces Chicago Fire FC (7W-17L-9D) at Soldier Field on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. CT.
The Boys in Gold enter the weekend 2W-1L-1D all-time in season finales and unbeaten in road Decision Day matches with victories over Orlando City SC (3-2) in 2020 and Los Angeles Football Club (1-0) in 2022.
MEDIA NOTES:
Nashville SC
defeated Chicago Fire FC 1-0 earlier this season at GEODIS Park
is playing Chicago in its 40th and final fixture of the season (34 MLS, four Concacaf Champions Cup, two Leagues Cup)
is 3W-2L-1D all-time versus Chicago
is 23W-34L-26D all-time on the road
is 40W-35L-38D all-time versus Eastern Conference opponents
is 6W-8L-9D all-time in October
is 36W-43L-44D all-time on weekends
is 2W-1L-1D all-time on Decision Day and undefeated on the road, winning 3-2 versus Orlando City SC in 2020 and 1-0 versus Los Angeles FC in 2022
Tah Brian Anunga scored his first career MLS goal versus Chicago Fire FC on July 17, 2021
Julian Gaines has played a career-high 133 minutes this season after appearing as a sub and logging 45 minutes on Oct. 6 at New York City FC
Dan Lovitz recorded one of his three career MLS goals against Chicago Fire FC on Aug. 18, 2018 as a member of CF Montréal
Hany Mukhtar
is two goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to record 10+ goals and 10+ assists in four consecutive seasons
recorded the fastest hat trick in MLS history (10th, 13th, 16th minutes) and first-ever for Nashville against Chicago Fire FC on July 17, 2021
has six goals with two hat tricks in four career matches versus Chicago Fire FC
has recorded six goal contributions in his last six matches (three goals, three assists)
became the fifth player in league history to record 100 or more shots in three or more consecutive seasons (2022-24) with his five shots versus New York City FC on Sunday, Oct. 6
leads the team with 30 games started this season and 2,666 minutes played
Alex Muyl leads the team with 33 MLS games played this season
Jacob Shaffelburg set a single season career high with his fourth MLS assist on Oct. 6 versus New York City FC
Sam Surridge
scored Nashville's lone goal in its 1-0 win over Chicago Fire FC on Sept. 18, 2024
leads the team this season with 11 MLS goals and 13 across all competitions
is the third player in club history to score double digit goals in a single MLS season (also, Hany Mukhtar, C.J. Sapong*)
is the second player to reach 10+ goals in their first full season with Nashville SC (also, C.J. Sapong*)
*denotes player is no longer on NSC roster
Joe Willis
is tied for fifth in MLS with eight clean sheets this season
has three clean sheets and a 0.50 goals against average versus Chicago Fire FC with Nashville - his lowest GAA as a Boy in Gold versus an Eastern Conference opponent
made his 150th MLS start with Nashville SC on Oct. 6 versus New York City FC
