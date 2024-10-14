Sporting KC Weekly

Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will travel to Texas this weekend to play FC Dallas on Saturday night at Toyota Stadium in the club's season finale.

A match-up of MLS charter clubs, Sporting Kansas City has a chance to sweep FC Dallas in a season series for the first time after earning a 3-2 win on July 7 in MLS play and a 2-1 victory three days later in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals.

All seven Western Conference matches will kick off at 8:15 p.m. CT on Decision Day and fans can watch all the action on Apple TV with an MLS Season Pass subscription. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show DALvSKC, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the KC Power & Light District. In addition, radio coverage will air locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB as well as La Grande 1340 AM with live audio streams in the Sporting KC App.

RED CARD KC ASSEMBLIES: October is National Bullying Prevention Month and three players will make appearances at local elementary schools this week as part of the Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign established by Sporting KC and Children's Mercy Kansas City. Ethan Bryant will visit Rising Hill Elementary (7301 NE 108th St.) in Kansas City, Missouri at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Stephen Afrifa will speak with students at Renner Elementary (7401 NW Barry Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and Ryan Schewe will be a special guest at Rising Star Elementary (8600 Candlelight Lane) in Lenexa, Kansas at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Local media interested in covering the assemblies are asked to RSVP in advance using the contacts provided above.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Zorhan Bassong has joined the Canada Men's National Team for a match against Panama at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday at BMO Field in his hometown of Toronto with live coverage available on FS1. The 25-year-old Bassong has previously earned two caps for Canada in January 2020 and was named Sporting's Newcomer of the Year this season with 24 appearances in all competitions.

Sporting KC II forward Beto Avila and Sporting Kansas City's mascot Blue will make a special appearance at Mid-Continent Public Library (317 West 24 Highway) in Independence, Missouri for the branch's storytime at 10 a.m. on Thursday. The event takes place during National Bullying Prevention Month and is part of the Red Card KC anti-bullying campaign established by Sporting KC and Children's Mercy Kansas City to create positive change in the well-being of the local community.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Thursday with the code MLS24 (exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's 2024 Kick Childhood Cancer and Hispanic Heritage pre-match tops.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host a one-day camp from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday at Maranatha Christian Academy (7055 Silverheel St.) in Shawnee, Kansas for boys and girls between the ages of 5-14. Registration is available online at SportingKCYouth.com and includes an official Sporting KC camp t-shirt.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2024-25 MLS NEXT campaign against Austin FC on Saturday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri. The U-15s will kick off the doubleheader at 10 a.m. CT followed by the U-14s at noon CT. On Sunday, the U-14s will be back in action against Real Colorado at noon CT at Swope Soccer Village. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

