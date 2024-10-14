Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update

October 14, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO FIRE FC TO FACE NASHVILLE SC ON DECISION DAY 2024

Chicago Fire FC will conclude their 27th season on Saturday, Oct. 19, with a Decision Day matchup against Nashville SC at Soldier Field. Chicago will face Nashville for the second and final time this season, after a 1-0 defeat on Sept. 18 at GEODIS Park. Kickoff between Chicago and Nashville is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

Saturday marks just the seventh all-time meeting between the two sides dating back to the 2020 season. Since Nashville's arrival to Major League Soccer in 2020, the Fire have an all-time record of 1-3-2 against the Tennessee-based side. Chicago goes into Saturday's match searching for their second home victory against Nashville in matchup history, after recording a 1-0 victory last season on July 8, 2023.

Saturday's contest will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and locally on WRTO 1200 AM (Spanish) and wlsam.com (English). Chicago's season finale will also mark the Club's Fan Appreciation Night, with the first 5,000 supporters in attendance receiving a Fire-branded rally towel. Tickets for Saturday's match can be purchased.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (7-17-9, 30 points) vs. NASHVILLE SC (8-16-9, 33 points)

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

Soldier Field - Chicago

Last Game vs. NSH: July 8, 2023 (1-0 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at NSH: Sept. 18, 2024 (1-0 L) - GEODIS Park - Nashville, Tenn. (Match Recap)

by the numbers

2 - After clinching their spot in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, Chicago Fire FC II recorded back-to-back berths in the postseason with a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia Union II. The Fire are led by captain David Poreba, who won the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot following an 18-goal campaign in his first full season with the Club.

4 & 13 - For the second consecutive year, Homegrown Players Brian Gutiérrez and Chris Brady were named to the BODYARMOR 22 Under 22. The pair of Chicagoland natives were ranked No. 4 and No. 13, respectively, with Brady being the lone goalkeeper on the prestigious list. With Gutiérrez ranking fourth, it marks the third straight season in which the Fire have a representative in the top five.

27 - Heading into Decision Day, the Chicago Fire are set to conclude their 27th season in Major League Soccer. One of the league's most historic sides, the Men in Red have an all-time regular season record of 312-216-318, with 89 of those victories taking place at Soldier Field.

