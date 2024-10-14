Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Clinching Scenarios - Decision Day (Matchday 38, Saturday, October 19)

NEW YORK - Below are the clinching scenarios for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs for Decision Day, which will be played on Saturday, October 19. Seven Eastern Conference matches will kick off at 6 p.m. ET, while all seven Western Conference matches will start at 9 p.m. ET.

In the event that two or more teams finish the regular season with an equal number of points (or points per game), the tiebreaking procedures for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs found below the scenarios will be used.

EASTERN CONFERENCE

CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH: Inter Miami CF, Columbus Crew, FC Cincinnati, Orlando City SC, New York City FC, Charlotte FC, New York Red Bulls

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Chicago Fire FC, Nashville SC, New England Revolution, Toronto FC

D.C. UNITED (40 points, 10-13-10)

D.C. United clinches Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with:

D.C. United WIN/DRAW vs. Charlotte FC OR

CF Montréal LOSS vs. New York City FC AND Philadelphia Union LOSS/DRAW vs. FC Cincinnati AND D.C. United ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over CF Montréal OR

CF Montréal LOSS vs. New York City FC AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Orlando City SC AND D.C. United ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over CF Montréal OR

Philadelphia Union LOSS/DRAW vs. FC Cincinnati AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Orlando City SC

CF MONTRÉAL (40 points, 10-13-10)

CF Montréal clinches Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with:

CF Montréal WIN/DRAW vs. New York City FC OR

D.C. United LOSS vs. Charlotte FC AND Philadelphia Union LOSS/DRAW vs. FC Cincinnati AND CF Montréal ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over D.C. United OR

D.C. United LOSS vs. Charlotte FC AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Orlando City SC AND CF Montréal ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over Atlanta United OR

Philadelphia Union LOSS/DRAW vs. FC Cincinnati AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Orlando City SC

PHILADELPHIA UNION (37 points, 9-14-10)

Philadelphia Union clinches Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with:

Philadelphia Union WIN vs. FC Cincinnati AND CF Montréal LOSS vs. New York City FC AND D.C. United LOSS vs. Charlotte FC OR

Philadelphia Union WIN vs. FC Cincinnati AND CF Montréal LOSS vs. New York City FC AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Orlando City SC OR

Philadelphia Union WIN vs. FC Cincinnati AND CF Montréal LOSS vs. New York City FC AND Philadelphia Union ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over Atlanta United OR

Philadelphia Union WIN vs. FC Cincinnati AND D.C. United LOSS vs. Charlotte FC AND Atlanta United LOSS/DRAW at Orlando City SC OR

Philadelphia Union WIN vs. FC Cincinnati AND D.C. United LOSS vs. Charlotte FC AND Philadelphia Union ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over Atlanta United

ATLANTA UNITED (37 points, 9-14-10)

Atlanta United clinches Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs berth with:

Atlanta United WIN at Orlando City SC AND CF Montréal LOSS vs. New York City FC AND D.C. United LOSS vs. Charlotte FC OR

Atlanta United WIN at Orlando City SC AND CF Montréal LOSS vs. New York City FC AND Philadelphia Union LOSS/DRAW vs. FC Cincinnati OR

Atlanta United WIN at Orlando City SC AND CF Montréal LOSS vs. New York City FC AND Atlanta United ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over Philadelphia Union OR

Atlanta United WIN at Orlando City SC AND D.C. United LOSS vs. Charlotte FC AND Philadelphia Union LOSS/DRAW vs. FC Cincinnati OR

Atlanta United WIN at Orlando City SC AND D.C. United LOSS vs. Charlotte FC AND Atlanta United ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over Philadelphia Union

ORLANDO CITY SC (52 points, 15-11-7)

Orlando City SC clinches home-field advantage in the Round One Best-of-3 Series with:

Orlando City SC WIN vs. Atlanta United OR

New York City FC LOSS/DRAW at CF Montréal OR

Orlando City SC DRAW vs. Atlanta United AND Orlando City SC ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over New York City FC

NEW YORK CITY FC (50 points, 14-11-8)

New York City FC clinches home-field advantage in the Round One Best-of-3 Series with:

New York City FC WIN at CF Montréal AND Orlando City SC LOSS vs. Atlanta United OR

New York City FC WIN at CF Montréal AND Orlando City SC DRAW vs. Atlanta United AND New York City FC ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over Orlando City SC

WESTERN CONFERENCE

CLINCHED PLAYOFF BERTH: LA Galaxy, LAFC, Seattle Sounders FC, Real Salt Lake, Houston Dynamo FC, Colorado Rapids, Minnesota United FC, Vancouver Whitecaps FC, Portland Timbers

ELIMINATED FROM PLAYOFF CONTENTION: Austin FC, FC Dallas, San Jose Earthquakes, Sporting Kansas City, St. Louis CITY SC

LA GALAXY (64 points, 19-7-7)

LA Galaxy clinches No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with:

LA Galaxy WIN/DRAW at Houston Dynamo FC OR

LAFC LOSS/DRAW vs. San Jose Earthquakes OR

LA Galaxy ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over LAFC

LOS ANGELES FOOTBALL CLUB (61 points, 18-8-7)

Los Angeles Football Club clinches No. 1 seed in the Western Conference with:

LAFC WIN vs. San Jose Earthquakes AND LA Galaxy LOSS at Houston Dynamo FC AND LAFC ADVANTAGE in tiebreakers over LA Galaxy

Tiebreaking Procedures

In the event that two or more teams finish the regular season with an equal number of points (or points per game), the following tiebreakers will be used. If the standard of points per game is used, the tiebreakers will be calculated on a per-game basis.

Total number of wins

Goal Differential (GD)

Goals For (GF)

Fewest Disciplinary Points per match

Away Goals Differential

Away Goals

Home Goals Differential

Home Goals For

Coin Toss (tie of two clubs) or Drawing of Lots (tie of three or more clubs)

After a winner of the MLS regular-season tiebreaker is determined, any clubs that remain tied from the first round of tiebreaker shall go through a second round of the MLS regular-season tiebreaker procedures in order to determine team standings.

The MLS regular-season tiebreaker protocol will continue until the final team standings have been determined.

