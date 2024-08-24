Napheesa Collier GOES OFF for a Career-Night vs. the Aces!

August 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







Napheesa Collier's career night was pure basketball artistry, leaving us all in awe

27 PTS 18 REB (career-high) 5 AST 11-15 FGM (73.3%)

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.