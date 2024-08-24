Napheesa Collier GOES OFF for a Career-Night vs. the Aces!
August 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
Napheesa Collier's career night was pure basketball artistry, leaving us all in awe
27 PTS 18 REB (career-high) 5 AST 11-15 FGM (73.3%)
