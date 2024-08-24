Fever Return to Minnesota for Saturday Night Matchup at Lynx

The Indiana Fever hit the road for the first time following the Olympic break to take on the Minnesota Lynx for the second of three matchups during the regular season. The last time Indiana and Minnesota met at Target Center was a Fever 81-74 win back on July 14. The final matchup of the regular season will be on September 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana to the July 14th win at Minnesota with a game-high 21 points against the Lynx. Fever center Aliyah Boston followed with 17 points and a career-best 16 rebounds, and guard Caitlin Clark recorded 17 points as well. Indiana cemented the win in the fourth quarter, as the Fever held the Lynx to only 4-of-13 shooting and outscored Minnesota, 28-14, in the final 10 minutes. Boston enters Saturday only 29 points shy of reaching 1,000 points for her career and would be the 19th player in franchise history to surpass 1,000 points with the Fever.

Indiana enters Saturday night after two home wins against the Phoenix Mercury and Seattle Storm last week. Clark and Mitchell both scored at least 20 points and combined for 107 points total in the last two games. Clark ended the week averaging 26.0 points, 9.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and earned Associated Press Player of the Week. Mitchell wrapped the week averaging 27.5 points and a 52.4 percent shooting rate from 3-point range as well. Boston and Fever forward NaLyssa Smith combined for 40 rebounds in the last two games as well.

Saturday will be Minnesota's fifth game following the Olympic break and third at home. Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, who most recently helped the USA Women's National Team win gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, helped fuel the Lynx to Friday night's win against Las Vegas, 87-74. Collier scored 27 points and grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds to help the Minnesota Lynx earn its fifth straight win. Collier finished 11-of-15 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range, with five assists and two steals. Alanna Smith scored 15 points for the Lynx, while Courtney Williams scored 13 points. Williams left the game after she suffered a non-contact injury midway through the fourth quarter and did not return.

