Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks - August 25

August 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings (6-22) begin a five-game homestretch on Sunday when they host the Los Angeles Sparks (6-23) at College Park Center. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m. CT, with the game airing on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southwest Extra, while streaming on WNBA League Pass. Ron Thulin and Naismith Hall of Famer Sheryl Swoopes will be on the call, with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

The Wings are coming off a two-game road swing at the New York Liberty which saw setbacks of 94-74 on Tuesday and 79-71 on Thursday. Dallas was within single digits in the fourth quarter of both games before the Liberty pulled away late. Arike Ogunbowale led the Wings in Thursday's tilt with a team-high 19 points and game-best eight assists.

How To Follow

Airing on NBA TV and Bally Sports Southwest Extra; streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Sparks Schedule & Results

5/26 at LAS W, 84-83

6/7 at LAS L, 72-81

7/13 at DAL L, 81-87

8/25 at DAL 3 p.m. CT

LAS leads the all-time series 47-31

Game Status Report

The Dallas Wings have no injuries or absences to report.

Notable Storylines

There's No Place Like Home

The Wings begin a five-game homestand on Sunday when they host the Sparks. Dallas played just 11 times at home prior to the All-Star break, compared to 14 road contests. Including the Aug. 16 contest against the Connecticut Sun, the Wings are 4-8 at College Park Center this season, with home matchups against the Sparks, Aces, Lynx, Fever, Mystics, Liberty and Storm still remaining.

Wings-Sparks in 2024

Sunday's meeting marks the fourth of the season between Dallas and Los Angeles, with all three previous tilts being decided by single digits. The Sparks have won the last two meetings after the Wings won Game 1 of the season series. Maddy Siegrist and Arike Ogunbowale have each averaged 18.0 points per game against LA this year, with Siegrist grabbing a team-best seven boards and Ogunbowale dishing a team-high 4.3 assists as well.

On The Break

The Dallas Wings have outscored their opponents in fast break points in four of the last six games, including a season-high 22 points off the break against Indiana on July 17. Dallas has scored in double figures off the fast break in eight out of the last nine games, including 14 points on Thursday at New York. Prior to this six-game stretch, the Wings outscored their opponents in fast break points just five times over their previous 22 games. Dallas has also averaged over 21 assists per game over the last six contests, greater than its 19.9 season average.

