Fever Unable to Stop Lynx Winning Streak

August 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







MINNEAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (13-16) fell, 90-80, to the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Saturday night. Indiana and Minnesota will meet for the final time during the regular season on Friday, September 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana in scoring on Saturday night as they both recorded their third-consecutive games scoring at least 20 points. Clark recorded 23 points, eight assists and five rebounds in the loss, marking her 11th game of the season recording at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. Clark joined Aliyah Boston and Tamika Catchings as the only players in franchise history to score at least 500 points in a rookie season. Mitchell followed with 21 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals, marking her 10th game this season scoring at least 20 points.

Fever center Aliyah Boston recorded her 10th double-double of the season as she pulled down a game-high 15 rebounds and 10 points. Saturday was also Boston's 11th game this season grabbing 10 or more rebounds. Off the bench, all Fever reserves who appeared in the game, led by guard Lexie Hull with 10 points and two rebounds. Forward Damiris Dantas followed with eight points, four rebounds and two assists.

Despite a slower start for Indiana in the first quarter, the Fever shot 9-of-9 to open up the second quarter and went on a 21-9 run for more than six minutes as halftime approached. Indiana outscored Minnesota, 28-16, and cut a 13-point deficit down to one, 45-44, to end the second quarter. Indiana outscored Minnesota in paint points, 44-30, bench points, 24-14, and outrebounded the Lynx, 40-27, to end the game. Saturday was Indiana's fourth-consecutive game outrebounding its opponents.

Minnesota (22-8) was led by forward Napheesa Collier's season-high 31-point performance to clinch a playoff spot and win its sixth consecutive game. Collier shot 12-of-18 from the field and added five rebounds, too. Four other Lynx players scored in double figures as well, as guard Kayla McBride and forward Bridget Carleton followed Collier with 19 points and 16 points, respectively. McBride and Carleton combined for eight assists and seven rebounds. Lynx guard Courtney Williams and reserve guard Natisha Hiedeman both scored 10 points each.

UP NEXT

The Fever head to Atlanta to take on the Dream on Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET. Monday's game will be broadcast on WTHR Channel 13.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.