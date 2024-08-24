Connecticut Sun Clinch 2024 Playoff Berth

August 24, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun clinched a berth to the 2024 WNBA Playoffs with a win today against the New York Liberty and a loss today by the Indiana Fever. This sends the Sun to the WNBA postseason for the eighth consecutive season, the longest active streak in the WNBA.

Connecticut enters 2024 playoff action coming off their 2023 WNBA Semifinals run a season ago. The Sun defeated the Minnesota Lynx, 2-1, in the first round, but ultimately fell to the New York Liberty, 3-1, in the semifinal series. Alyssa Thomas added to her league leading postseason triple-double record, notching her third career postseason triple-double with 17 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals.

Fifteen-year league veteran DeWanna Bonner enters the 2024 postseason fourth all-time in scoring (1,079), fourth all-time in rebounding (538), sixth all-time in three-pointers made (94) and third all-time in games played (80) in WNBA postseason history. Logging minutes in at least two postseason contests this year would put Bonner first all-time in postseason games played in league history (tied with Lindsay Whalen).

The Connecticut Sun are 40-41 all-time in postseason play and have not been eliminated earlier than the Semifinals since the 2018 season.

