Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 26 at Wilmington

May 26, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans continue their 11-game road trip and their four-game series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (a Kansas City Royals affiliate) at 1:35 p.m. This afternoon, RHP Paul Richan (5-2, 3.64 ERA) starts for the Birds against LHP Kris Bubic (0-0, 0.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 1:20 p.m. on MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

--

LYNCH, BLUE ROCKS DROP MYRTLE BEACH

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans fell on Saturday 2-1 to the Wilmington Blue Rocks behind pitcher Daniel Lynch from Frawley Stadium. Lynch (4-2) threw seven shutout innings, allowing just five hits and striking out seven. His offense backed him in the second when Brewer Hicklen lined a two-run single into left to make it 2-0. Zach Davis scored on a wild pitch in the eighth for the Pelicans' lone run. Luis Lugo (1-2) took the loss for the Birds, but threw a quality starts; the lefty only allowed two runs over six innings. Jesus Camargo retired all six he faced out of the bullpen with a pair of strikeouts.

WALK TALL AND CARRY A BIG STICK

The Pelicans have showed off their power this season, especially over their last few games. After another two home runs on Thursday, the Pelicans have had six different players hit a home run in the last seven games (Kevonte Mitchell, Wladimir Galindo, Cam Balego, Miguel Amaya, Grant Fennell and Tyler Payne). Over their last 15 games (since 5/11), they have hit 13 home runs, which is the tied for the third most in the league during that span. For perspective, the Reno Aces (Triple-A affiliate of the Diamondbacks) lead MiLB with 39 home runs since 5/11. The Pelicans' power numbers have taken a hit in this series in Wilmington because of the pitcher-friendly nature of Frawley Stadium. In 24 games at Frawley this season, there have just been nine home runs (three for Wilmington and six by their opponents).

BETTER KEEP THOSE ARMS WARM

There is no doubt that the pitching staff has helped to keep the Birds alive this season. When a Myrtle Beach starter has gone at least five innings, the Birds are 16-15. When the Pelicans receive a quality start, they are a strong 7-2. While the bullpen has struggled at times this season - they have allowed at least one run in 39 of the 50 games this year - when they do not cede a tally, the Pelicans are 8-3.

MITCHELL BRINGING THE MUSCLE

Kevonte Mitchell has been a monster at the plate for the Pelicans over the last 15 games. During that stretch, he is hitting .294/.362/.608 with four doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs. His four long balls have come over his last 13 contests. After hitting just four home runs all of last season, he has seven this season, which leads the Pelicans and is tied for seventh in the league. His career high is 11 dingers that he blasted in 2017 with Low-A South Bend. Over this stretch for Mitchell, the Pelicans have scored 56 runs total. Having scored 11 runs and collected 11 RBIs, Mitchell is responsible for 39 percent of the offensive production for Myrtle Beach in the last 15 games.

LET'S PICK UP THE PACE

The Pelicans have played an average game time of 2:57:13 in 2019, the second-longest average time in the league. Six out of the Pelicans' last 10 games have been over three hours. The MLB average time of game is 3:03:09 while the Carolina League averages 2:56:27 per game. The longest average nine-inning games in baseball belongs to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) who average 3:22:13 games.

THE GENERALS OF THEIR FIELD

Pelicans backstops Miguel Amaya and Tyler Payne have been excellent at throwing out potential base stealers in 2019. Amaya is tied for second in all of Minor League Baseball with 21 caught stealings this season (trailing only Will Banfield of Low-A Clinton, who has 26). Overall, Amaya has thrown out 21-of-52 (39.6 percent) of base runners this season. Payne has caught 10-of-31 (32.3 percent) behind the plate. Collectively, the Pelicans' 31 caught stealings rank third in Minor League Baseball, trailing Double-A Birmingham (33, White Sox) and Low-A South Bend (32, Cubs).

CAMARGO CARRYING THE CARGO

Myrtle Beach reliever Jesus Camargo has been pitching well all season for the Birds. Camargo's 2.37 ERA leads the bullpen after his 2.0 innings on Saturday. Following that outing, opponents are just hitting .170 off of the righty. Over his last nine outings, he has a 1.80 ERA (4 ER in 20.0 IP). Over that span, he has ceded just 11 hits, whiffing 16 and walking eight. In his appearance on Saturday, he struck out two in two perfect frames.

LAYING DOWN THE LAWLOR

Pelicans reliever Ryan Lawlor has been a force out of the bullpen in his first three outings of the season. After his two scoreless innings on Friday, Lawlor owns a 1.50 ERA (1 ER over 6 IP) with 13 strikeouts and just one walk over his six frames. Over his last two outings, he has struck out 10 in just 4.1 innings.

PELICAN POINTS

Myrtle Beach leads the league with 198 walks this year...The Birds tied a season best, allowing just three hits to the Blue Rocks in both Friday's and Saturday's games. The Pelicans have now allowed three hits in a game four times this season...The Pelicans and the Blue Rocks are ninth and 10th in the league, respectively, in average, SLG, OPS, runs, hits and doubles.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from May 26, 2019

Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: May 26 at Wilmington - Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.