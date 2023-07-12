Mustangs Snap Losing Skid W/ 7-2 Win Over Hawks

The Billings Mustangs triumphed over the Boise Hawks with a final score of 7-2.

The Mustangs started the game strong, scoring three runs in the first inning. Connor Denning crossed the plate, thanks to a 430-foot home run to dead center hit by Gabe Wurtz. Mitch Moralez added to the lead with a solo home run on the next pitch, bringing the score to 3-0.

Billings continued their offensive dominance in the second inning when Denning singled and advanced to second on an error, resulting in two runs scored. Wurtz contributed once again with a double, driving in Denning. The Mustangs further extended their lead in the third inning when Luke Trueman reached first on an error, allowing Taylor Lomack to advance and score, making it a 7-0 advantage.

The Hawks managed to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third when Trevor Minder scored on a double play hit by Sam Olsson, reducing the deficit to 7-1. In the seventh inning, Kole Kaler singled to left field, bringing in Anthony Walters for an unearned run, narrowing the gap to 7-2.

However, the Boise Hawks couldn't mount a significant comeback against the solid pitching of the Mustangs. Pat Maybach delivered an impressive performance, pitching seven innings and allowing only two runs. The outing marks the second quality start for Maybach. His seven innings give him a new season-high. He also delivered a season-high matching six punchouts for the second straight start.

Tristen Hudson came in to close the game for Billings, pitching two scoreless innings with a strikeout.

The Billings Mustangs' victory was backed by strong hitting performances from Denning, who went 2-for-4 with a single and a double, and Wurtz, who went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run, driving in three runs.

With this win, the Billings Mustangs improved their season record to 19-26, while the Boise Hawks dropped to 25-20.

The Mustangs try to even up the series at 7:05 p.m. Thursday with pre-game coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

