Missoula Sweeps Twin Bill Tuesday over Great Falls

July 12, 2023







GREAT FALLS, MT - After seeing action postponed on Monday, the Missoula PaddleHeads would get their week kicked off on Tuesday playing in a double header opposite the Great Falls Voyagers at Centene Stadium. This began the stretch run of the final 6 games of the first half in earnest. The PaddleHeads often have placed themselves in good position to win ball games during the first half of this season with the long ball playing a big role backing up the effort of starting pitchers. The PaddleHeads would use a similar formula on this night as Missoula continued to inch closer to yet another first half pennant.

Home run power from catcher Luis Navarro would put the PaddleHeads out in front in the 2nd inning in both game 1, and game 2 as Missoula outscored Great Falls 5-0 in that frame in the 2 games combined. A rally in the 3rd in game 1 would give Missoula all the cushion they needed in a 9-5 victory in the first game. Game 2 would feature an especially strong outing from starter Izzy Fuentes who kept the Voyager attack at bay through much of the night. Closer Mark Simon would slam the door shut for a 4-2 win in game 2 to sweep the double header.

With these victories, it placed the PaddleHeads on the doorstep of the first half pennant championship. A win for Missoula in any of their remaining 4 games in the 1st half will clinch the 1st half pennant in the Pioneer League North.

An early spark from the offense would key a game 1 victory in the first game of the double header with Navarro providing a big swing in the 2nd. The Cuba native would hit a 3-run bomb over 450 feet to get Missoula out to a 3-0 advantage. Navarro would be heard from again in the next half frame as Missoula blew the game open.

A 5-run rally from the PaddleHeads in the 3rd allowed the lead to swell to a 7 run advantage in the early going. Designated hitter Austin Bernard would get the offense started with a 2-run single. After a sacrifice fly from Navarro, shortstop McClain O'Connor would bring in a pair of his own on a double down the left field line that made the score 8-1.Bernard finished game 1 2-for-3. Navarro would knock in 4 as part of a 1-for-3 performance. O'Connor also finished game 1 1-for-3.

Lui Fuenmayor made sure the Voyagers did not have any ideas about a comeback in the late innings of game 1 protecting Missoula's 4 run advantage. The southpaw would throw a season high 2 1/3 innings holding the Voyagers scoreless in those innings. The former Diamondbacks product would strike out 3 in those innings. Fuenmayor has now only allowed 3 runs over 15 1/3 innings pitched this season.

Another home run from Navarro in the 2nd inning would get the PaddleHeads rolling in the game 2 win. This time a home run to right field would give the PaddleHeads a 2-0 advantage in the early going. It would be another lead the PaddleHeads would not let slip as Missoula swept the twin bill. Starting pitcher Izzy Fuentes would be a big reason why. Navarro finished game 2 2-for-3.

The Southern California native would retire 7 batters in a row in one stretch in the 2nd to the 3rd innings highlighted by a run of 5 strikeouts in a row. After the dust settled in 6 innings Fuentes would walk off the mound having allowed just 2 runs while striking out 8, an effort worthy of his 5th win of the season. Simon would make sure the effort would stand in the final inning of regulation.

After allowing a leadoff single to start the frame, Simon would settle in allowing nothing further to preserve the 2 run victory in game 2. Simon would strike out 1 as part of the scoreless frame to earn his 6th save of the season. The sweep of the twin bill now gives the PaddleHeads the chance to clinch the 1st half pennant with one more victory.

Missoula (32-12) will have its first chance to clinch the 1st half pennant in the Pioneer League Northern Division on Wednesday night in game 3 of a 6 game set opposite the Voyagers (14-28). First pitch from Centene Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m. Catch every pitch on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

