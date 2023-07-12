Mustangs Fall Just Short to Boise

July 12, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







Game Two of the six-game series comes down to the final out, but the Mustangs can't capitalize as they drop their sixth straight - this one by a score of 7-6 to Boise.

With two outs, and the go-ahead runner at first in Luke Fennelly and the tying run at second in Mitch Moralez, on a full count, Taylor Lomack whiffed at an up and in fastball to end the ball game.

The Mustangs (18-26) trailed by as many as five runs through seven innings.

Boise (25-19) jumped all over starting left-hander Daniel Vitriago, who put the first four runners on base. He issued a lead-off walk to Kenny Oyama, a single to Kole Kaler, a walk to DJ Poteet to load the bases, and an RBI single by Sam Olsson. Vitriago did strike out the next batter, Raymond Gil, on 11 pitches.

Derek Mayben hit a two-RBI single down the left-field line to score both Kaler and Poteet to make it 3-0. Anthony Wallters hit a fly ball to center to score Olsson to make it 4-0.

Billings picked up a run in the second on an RBI single by Brady West to pull the 'Stangs within three.

A third inning error by Gabe Wurtz looms large in this game. With two outs, Raymond Gil hit a routine fly ball to right, but Wurtz fought the sun, and the sun won, as the ball hit the turf leaving Gil at second base. Maiben took full advantage with a scorching RBI double down the left field line to make it 5-1.

The Mustangs picked up another run in the fifth. After leading off the frame with a single, Lomack stole second. With two outs, Tyler Wilber laced a ball into center to score Lomack and bring the Mustangs within three.

Trevor Jackson pitched two innings scoreless before giving up two runs in the sixth. Two errors didn't help much, one by Moralez and one by Jackson himself, as a bases loaded, pinch-hit two-RBI single by Alex Baeza scored Maiben and Jorgensen to pull the Hawks in front by five.

The Mustangs picked up four runs in the eighth inning. Led off by a Connor Denning walk, Moralez and Mikey Edie singled to load the bases. With one out, Lomack hit a two-RBI single up the middle to score Denning and Moralez and make it 7-4. With two outs, Jason Ajamian collected his second multi-hit game in as many days to score two and make it 7-6.

Two Mustang right-handers tossed scoreless innings - Keagan McGinnis in the seventh, and Tyler Statler in the eighth, setting up for a comeback ninth.

Alas, the Mustangs left the tying and go-ahead runs stranded - part of 10 runners left on base this evening.

Billings takes on Boise for game three at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday with pre-game coverage starting at 6:45 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch with FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.