Howell and Raper Soar Glacier Beyond Chukars

July 12, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Glacier Range Riders News Release







FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (27-15) defeated Idaho Falls Chukars (16-28) 8-4 on Tuesday night at Glacier Bank Park. Gabe Howell and Jackson Raper had three hits a piece and combined for five RBIs to lead the offense.

Glacier got things started in the first inning. Jackson Raper homered on a 1-2 count, scoring himself and Howell.

The Range Riders scored three runs in the fifth inning. The big inning was thanks to singles by Dean Miller, Nick Lucky, and Sam Linscott.

Rob Hamby got the win for Glacier Range Riders. H lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and just one earned run while striking out seven. A number of pitchers entered the game as relief, with Joe Kinsky, John Natoli, Luke Dawson, and Roy Robles all securing outs and ultimately the victory.

Glacier totaled 14 hits in the game. Raper, Gabe Howell, Mason Dinesen, and Linscott all had multiple hits for Glacier Range Riders. Howell and Raper each collected three hits to lead the Range Riders.

Glacier and Idaho Falls match back up tonight at 7:05 PM at Glacier Bank Park.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.