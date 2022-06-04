Mustangs Run Win Streak to Six with Doubleheader Sweep

BILLINGS - The Billings Mustangs ran their winning streak to six in a row as they swept a Saturday doubleheader from the Glacier Range Riders, 16-8 and 6-5.

Billings (6-3) got season highs in runs and hits (15) in the first game, which was suspended after two innings on Friday night and resumed on Saturday, before rallying for three runs in the seven-inning nightcap to walk off game two, sending Glacier (5-5) to a fourth straight loss.

On Friday, the Mustangs had built a 3-0 lead in the first inning thanks to an RBI single by Jalen Garcia and a two-run triple by Jacob Kline in the bottom of the first inning, with rain wiping out the contest one frame later.

Following the resumption on Saturday, the game quickly settled into a pitcher's duel for a time. Jean Correa entered out of the bullpen for the Mustangs and retired the first nine batters. However, Billings failed to extend the advantage over three innings against Glacier pitcher Tanner Solomon.

In the sixth, things went haywire for both teams. In the top half of the frame, the first four hitters reached base for Glacier. Three runs scored before Correa was lifted with one out for Beaux Bonvillain. However, Beauxvillain was greeted by a two-run homer to right-center by Brandon Trammell, giving Glacier a 5-3 lead.

The Mustangs, though, found even more offense immediately after. The first seven Mustangs reached against Solomon and all of them scored. Nick Ultsch put the Mustangs in front with a three-run homer, before Billings loaded the bases. Pinch-hitting for Christian Pena, Jackson Raper lined a triple to the gap in left-center to clear the bases, putting Billing up 9-5. After a sacrifice fly, Jordan Barth tripled to center then scored on a sac fly as well, putting the Mustangs up 11-5 following an eight-run frame.

Glacier trimmed the lead in half with a three-run eighth, but the Mustangs put the game out of reach with a five-run eighth. The inning featured a two-run home run by Gabe Wurtz, his sixth in five games, and a two-run single from Christian Pena, which put the bow on top of a 16-8 win.

In game two, it was Glacier's turn to take an early lead. The first four Range Riders reached against Darrien Ragins in the first inning, with two of the scoring on a Brady Wofford single.

The Mustangs answered right back against Glacier starter Logan Van Wey in the bottom of the first as Mitch Piatnik crushed his first homer of the season, a solo shot to right. However, Glacier responded by getting the run right back in the second to restore a two-run cushion.

In the third, the Mustangs rallied to tie the game. Crews Taylor lined a solo homer to right on a full count, then Piatnik reached on an error. After stealing second and moving to third on a flyout, a wild pitch from Van Wey plated Piatnik to tie the game at three apiece after three innings.

Glacier immediately rallied back though, thanks to a pair of Mustang errors. With a runner at first and one out, a potential forceout as second was dropped by Piatnik, leaving all runners safe. Ryan Cash then followed with an RBI single. With two outs, a toss from Ragins to Tristan Peterson at first was dropped, scoring a second run on the fielding error.

With Glacier leading 5-3, the score held into the bottom of the sixth when the Mustangs rallied against the Glacier bullpen. Garcia drew a leadoff walk then moved to third on a Wurtz double with one out. A single by Ultsch moved everyone up 90 feet, scoring Garcia. After a walk to load the bases, Barth rolled a ground ball to third, but the Range Riders could only record one out, and the fielder's choice tied the game heading into the seventh.

Al Pesto entered the game and held the Range Riders scoreless thanks to a double play, setting the stage for the final rally. Taylor drew a leadoff walk, then moved to third on Garcia's single to center. Raper then hit a slow roller up the middle. Shortstop Ryan Cash fielded the ball and forced Garcia at second, but his throw to first was late, allowing Taylor to score on the fielder's choice, ending the ballgame with the Mustangs winning their sixth straight, 6-5.

