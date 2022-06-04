Chukars Take Series With 10-2 Win Over Rockies

IDAHO FALLS, ID - A seven-run fourth inning gave the Idaho Falls Chukars (7-2) a lead they would not relinquish, winning 10-2 over the Grand Junction Rockies (2-6) on Friday night at Melaleuca Field. With the victory, the Chukars take the six-game series against the Rockies.

Grand Junction opened the scoring in the first against Sam Kornstad (W, 2-0). Nate Scantlin drew a leadoff walk and was doubled home by Josh Elvir to make it 1-0. Casey Petersen swapped places with Scantlin, belting a double to give Grand Junction a 2-0 lead.

The Chukars then put up seven runs against Rockies starter Jimmy Dobrash (L, 1-1) on eight hits. Eric Callahan drew a walk with one out, swiped second and scored on a Sam Troyer single to make it a one-run game, 2-1. Troyer stole second base for the second swiped bag of the inning. Rick Phillips singled him home to tie it up, 2-2. Matt Feinstein belted a double to center field to advance Phillips to third. Hunter Hisky grounded out to the shortstop Gavin Johns to score Phillips and give Idaho Falls the lead, 3-2.

Calvin Estrada singled home Feinstein to grow the lead 4-2, and Brady West chased Dobrash from the game on a single to put runners at the corners. Facing reliever Trey Morrill, Andrew Don drove in Estrada to make it 5-2, and Dusty Stroup connected for a single to knock in two more runs, capping the inning with a 7-2 Chukars lead.

Feinstein and Estrada belted solo home runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach, 9-2. Estrada finished 3-4, reaching on all five at bats and finishing a triple shy of the cycle for the second consecutive game.

The Chukars final run of the game came in the sixth, when Callahan scored Don on a single to give the Chukars an eight-run lead, 10-2.

Kornstad tossed six innings, giving up seven hits and only allowing the two Rockies runs in the opening frame. Keagan McGinnis took to the mound in the seventh, allowing only one hit and striking out four.

Nate Jenkins closed the game for the Chukars, striking out the Rockies side in order to secure the series win for the Chukars.

The series continues with first pitch scheduled for tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. MDT. Idaho Falls will start RHP Ramsey Romano (1-0, 1.1ERA) and the Rockies starter is TBD.

