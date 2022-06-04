Star Wars Night Postponed Due to Weather Conditions

The Missoula PaddleHeads are currently scheduled to take on the Great Falls Voyagers this evening at Allegiance Field at Ogren PArk. Along with the action on the field, the PaddleHeads was also scheduled to host Star Wars night at the ballpark to add to the excitement of the night.

However, due to the current weather conditions, the PaddleHeads organization has decided to postpone the Star Wars promotion to June 25. This decision was made to ensure that this night will provide fans the best possible experience.

If you have already purchased a ticket to this evening's game, you will also receive a ticket to the game on June 25 at no cost. An email will be sent to these ticket holds with instructions on how to redeem your tickets at the box office, or the PaddleHead Post storefront in downtown Missoula.

Star Wars night presented by Cranky Sam's Public House will provide excitement for everyone with interactive games taking place during the game. The players will also wear special Star Wars themed jerseys during the game that will be auctioned off. The proceeds from this auction will go to Watson's Children's Shelter.

The PaddleHeads (5-5) are still scheduled to face off with the Voyagers (5-5) this evening weather permitting. First pitch is tentatively scheduled for 7:05 p.m. If you can't make it out to the park, listen to all the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

