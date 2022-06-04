Voyagers' Offense Keeps on Rolling in 13-8 Win Over PaddleHeads

The Great Falls Voyagers' bats have been locked in recent games and were looking for more success Friday night in game 4 of a 6-game slate at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park. Missoula's offense would be up for a fight for much of the night as the game would be deadlocked at 6 after the conclusion of the sixth inning. However, the relentless attack of the Voyagers would just keep on coming.

Behind a six-run rally in the top of the eighth, the Voyagers would once again take control of the game behind a big rally to put away the PaddleHeads in a 13-8 win. Great Falls has now taken 3 consecutive games in this 6-game slate. The Voyagers have also had rallies of 5 or more runs in each of those contests.

The six-run rally for the Voyagers was kicked off by an RBI single by Michael Deeb to highlight a fantastic night at the plate. Collin Runge would then follow with a single of his own to score Deeb immediately after. Adam Oviedo would then deliver the final blow with a base hit of his own before scoring on a passed ball. Deeb would reach base 5 times in the game to finish 4-for-5 with an RBI. Runge finished 3-for-5 while Oviedo was 1-for-5.

The PaddleHeads would actually get on the board first in the bottom of the first thanks to Jayson Newman who continued to see the ball well at the plate. The Southern California native would launch a triple into right center in the inning to score Cameron Thompson which gave Missoula a 1-0 lead. Newman has finished with at least two hits in each of his last 3 games finishing 2-for-4 Friday.

A pair of long balls would then keep Missoula in the contest in the third, and sixth innings.

Lamar Sparks would hit an opposite field home run in the third inning with a man on base to even the score at 3-3. Later in the sixth with Missoula trailing by 2, Keaton Greenwalt would bring Missoula level with a 2-run blast of his own to make the score 6-6. Missoula would not find the scoreboard again until the ninth however as Great Falls offense would come alive in the late innings to put the game away. Greenwalk, and Sparks both finished the night 1-for-5.

Nick Gatewood made sure that the PaddleHeads would not go quietly into the night in the ninth inning with a double into right center that would bring home a pair. Gatewood had a solid night at the plate in the loss finishing 3-for-5 with 2 RBIs and a run scored.

Great Falls (8-2) now holds a three-game advantage over the PaddleHeads (5-5). Missoula will now look to right the ship over the last two games of this six-game slate to salvage a split after dropping the last three games. First pitch from the Garden City is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. To catch all the action tune in on ESPN Missoula 102.9, and gopaddleheads.com.

