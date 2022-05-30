Mustangs Ride Longball to 10-3 Win in Home Opener

The Billings Mustangs launched three homers and scored in the first five innings to lead the way in a 10-3 win over the Northern Colorado Owlz in the Mustangs home opener at Dehler Park.

After a rain delay of nearly 90 minutes pregame, the Mustangs (1-3) rode solo homers from Jackson Raper, Gabe Wurtz, and Jacob Kline, as well as 16 strikeouts from the pitching staff to pick up their first win of the season, while the Owlz dropped to 0-4.

Logan Dubbe drew the start and fired two scoreless innings to start off his night, while Owlz starter Jerryell Rivera struggled to find the plate. He hit one batter and walked three in the first, with two bases-loaded walks bringing in the first two runs of the contest.

Three more runs followed in the second in large part due to free baserunners as well, as two hit batters and a walk all came home thanks to a groundout, a Jalen Garcia infield single, and a sacrifice fly, putting Billings up 5-0.

Northern Colorado drew two runs on the board in the third thanks to a two-run homer by Alex Jackson, but the Mustangs began their own home run derby in the bottom of the frame.

Jackson Raper led off the bottom of the third with a solo homer to right center, then Gabe Wurtz and Jacob Kline got into the act, as the pair launched back-to-back home runs on consecutive pitches with two outs in the fourth. Nick Ultsch capped off the early deluge with an RBI single in the fifth, stretching the lead to 9-2.

Dubbe encountered rough waters in the fifth and departed with two on and two outs, leaving Jean Correa to clean up the mess, which he followed up by striking out the side in the sixth.

Beaux Bonvillain allowed a run in one-plus inning before giving way to Kenny Stewart and Al Pesto, who each recorded three scoreless outs to finish off the win. Kline put the bow on top with an RBI triple in the eighth that gave the Mustangs their first double-digit effort of the season.

Dubbe went 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on six hits with two walks and eight strikeouts. Correa (1-0) retired all four batters he faced, striking out three of them and earning the win. Bonvillain allowed an unearned run in an inning-plus with a walk and two strikeouts, Stewart allowed a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning, while Pesto finished things with a scoreless ninth with a hit, a walk, and one strikeout.

The Mustangs will turn around for the middle game of the series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. LHP Darrien Ragins (0-0, 19.29) gets the ball for Billings against RHP Preston Snavely (First appearance). Pregame will begin at 12:45 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 with Brennan Mense on the call.

