5th Inning Rally Leads Voyagers Past PaddleHeads in Series Finale

May 30, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Great Falls, MT - The Missoula Paddleheads got off to a good start in the final game of a three game series at Centene Stadium in Great Falls Monday opposite the Voyagers. Missoula jumped on top by a score of 3-0 in the first inning to set the tone early. The lead would not last long however as the Voyagers would find their footing offensively in the third tying the game at 3. Missoula was able to shut the bats of Great Falls down in clutch situations Sunday in Missoula's victory to even the series. Great Falls was able to find success on this day however, scoring 4 runs with two outs to fuel a 5 run rally in the fifth inning. Missoula would try to climb back into it in the ninth, but would ultimately fall short as Great Falls earned an 8-6 win.

Jake Malac got the five run rally in the fifth started for Great Falls with an RBI single to score Adam Oviedo. After a pair of outs were recorded however, it looked like Missoula would be able to get out of the inning allowing just the one run. Tyler Krabbe, and Collin Runge would both come through with two outs however as Krabbe would bring home a pair with a single while Runge would strike with a double. Runge finished 3-for-4 and Krabbe was 1-for-4.

Missoula jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the early going thanks in part to the home run ball as third baseman Cameron Thompson would launch his first home run of the season to right center field to give Missoula the early 2-0 advantage. Thompson has been outstanding over the first 6 games of the season recording 11 hits in that span. Thompson would finish the game 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs.

After the Voyagers tied the game in the fourth, the PaddleHeads would immediately find an answer as Brandon Riley launched one over the wall in right to give Missoula the lead back at 5-3. That would be the final time Missoula would get on the scoreboard until the ninth inning however as Great Falls would outscore the PaddleHeads 5-1 the rest of the way. Riley finished the contest 2-for-5.

Missoula would fight to the bitter end in the losing effort by mounting a rally in the top of the ninth inning. Thompson once again came through in the inning driving in a run on a single to make the score 8-6. This brought Jayson Newman to the plate with a pair of runners one base representing the lead run at the plate. Newman was unable to make anything happen in the situation however as Great Falls once again escaped with a victory despite a late push from Missoula down the stretch.

With the win, Great Falls (5-1) finds itself at the top of the Pioneer League Northern Division Standings one game clear of the PaddleHeads (4-2). Despite dropping this series on the road, Missoula will immediately have a chance at revenge as they will welcome the Voyagers to Missoula Tuesday night to open a 6-game slate in the Garden City. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Join the PaddleHeads Tuesday night to recognize members of the Military during Military Appreciation Night. Discounted tickets will be available to all former, and currently military members along with their families. Each branch of the military will be recognized during specific points through the game. To receive discounted military tickets, present your military ID at the stadium box office before the game. If you can't make it out to the ballpark, catch all the action live on ESPN Missoula 102.9 and gopaddleheads.com.

