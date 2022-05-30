PaddleHeads Homestand Highlights

May 30, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The 2021 Pioneer League Champions are off to a hot start boasting a 4-1 record heading into Monday! The PaddleHeads are gearing up for a 6 game homestand vs the Great Falls Voyagers starting on Tuesday. Tickets available online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list, by phone at 406-543- 3300, or at the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins).

Tuesday, May 31 | Military Appreciation Night | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

To close out May and Military Appreciation Month the PaddleHeads celebrate our Military community.

Discounted tickets will be offered to members of the military, past and present, and their families. Each branch of our courageous armed forces will be recognized throughout the game. For discounted tickets, stop by the box office on gameday and present your Military ID.

Wednesday, June 1 | National Coin Flip Night + Woof | 6:00 Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

NATIONAL COIN FLIP DAY --- Should you come to this game? Heads is yes, tails is yes. First 500 people through the gates will be given their own quarter to make heads-or-tails decisions with through the night.

Should you get a hot dog? Coin flip. Buy a T-shirt? Coin flip. The odds of having fun this night is at least 50%.

Every Wednesday during the 2022 PaddleHeads season is Woof Wednesday presented by Scheels and U104.5. Every Wednesday we celebrate the furry members of your family. Bring your best friend and enjoy some PaddleHeads baseball.

Thursday, June 2 | Thirsty Thursday | 6:00 Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

THIRSTY THURSDAY presented by Cambie Taphouse and 94.9 KYSS FM --- $3.00 Domestic Beers $4.00 Craft Beers

Thirsty Thursday starts at 4:00 pm at Campie Taphouse. Stop by to win free tickets, 20% off food + drink specials each week! PaddleHeads players and Paxton will visit for autographs at 5:15 pm and SammyB will lead a parade from Cambie Taphouse to the stadium at 5:50 pm!

Friday, June 3rd | Pride Night | 5:30pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

In conjunction with Missoula's Pride weekend, the PaddleHeads are bringing our own Pride Night! In honor of Pride, and presented by Davis Brothers Auction, we're giving away rainbow socks to the first 750 fans at the stadium! Two dollars of every ticket sold through this portal will be donated to Western Montana's LGTBQ+

https://www.fevo.com/edp/PaddleHeads-Pride-Night-HPmfpL6i

We are kicking off every 2022 Friday Home Game with an Open-To-The-Public Happy Hour! Come stop by for a discounted beverage and live music at the stadium starting at 5:30 P.M. Phenomenal Friday's are presented by 96.3 The Blaze.

Saturday, June 4th | Star Wars Night | 6:00pm Gates, 7:05 First Pitch

For this game the PaddleHeads will wear specialty Star Wars jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game in support of Watson Children's Shelter. To make this night even cooler, the ballpark will be infiltrated by some of your favorite Star Wars characters! This is also a Paddle Game night, with teams Dark Side and Light Side! Presented by Cranky Sam Public House. What's a PaddleHeads player's least favorite Star Wars movie? The Umpire Strikes Back.

Sunday, June 5th | Kids Free Sunday | 1:00pm Gates, 2:05 First Pitch

KIDS FREE SUNDAY Presented by TrailWest Bank -- All Kids 12 & Under get in FREE

All 48 PaddleHeads Home Games are Streamed for Free on YouTube!

Join us at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, listen at 102.9 ESPN Missoula, or watch at www.youtube.com/c/missoulapaddleheads.

Tickets are available now online at https://tickets.gopaddleheads.com/#/event-list or by visiting the PaddleHeads Post (140 N Higgins - 406.543.3300).

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.