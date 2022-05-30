Mustangs and Owlz Rained out on Memorial Day

May 30, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Billings Mustangs News Release







BILLINGS - The Billings Mustangs contest for Memorial Day Monday at 1:05 against the Northern Colorado Owlz has officially been postponed due to rain. A makeup date has not yet been announced.

All tickets to today's game can be redeemed for any future Billings Mustangs game this season.

The Mustangs will be back home Wednesday for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch as they begin a five-game series against the Glacier Range Riders, their first-ever matchup against the Range Riders.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.