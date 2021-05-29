Mustangs Fall to Rocky Mountain 12-6

Billings, MT- Strong starts had been the recipe for success for the Billings Mustangs (3-3) over the course of their previous two wins against the Rocky Mountain Vibes (3-3). In game three, Rocky Mountain took their first lead in the series in thanks to Edgar Salazar and Manny Olloque driving in three runs in the opening frame.

Jerry Chavarria answered right back in the second with a sacrifice fly that put the Stangs on the board. Alan Garcia in the top of the third, sliced an opposite field home run over the left field fence to make it 5-1 Vibes.

A six run fifth inning created some separation between both sides. After the first few runners reached, Brandon Perez RBI double and a bases clearing triple by Aldo Nunez catapulted the Vibes into a 11-1 lead. Nunez finished the evening 3-for-4 with two RBI and two walk's.

The Mustangs would chip away at the lead over the next few innings. A run in the fifth and two runs each in the sixth and seventh inning were just not enough for the Mustangs to overcome the deficit. The Mustangs left 16 men on the base paths tonight, and ended three innings with the bases loaded.

Sean Jackson in his third appearance of the season was excellent in relief. In 4.2 innings, he allowed just one earned run and ate up a lot of innings to give the Mustangs bullpen some rest as well. Nick Carrell in his first start tonight struck out six Vibes hitters.

Billings will look to bounce back tomorrow and regain their winning form. It's game four of the six game home stand against the Vibes, 6:35 P.M first pitch and the pre-game show starts at 6:15 on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com

