Chukars Drop Rubber Match in Missoula

May 29, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







The first road trip of the year saw Idaho Falls only take one of three games in Missoula as the Chukars lose the rubber match of the series Friday night by the score of 21-4. After winning the opener 14-0 in game one of a double header, they dropped the second game in a close contest 2-1. The Chukars could not continue their torrid offensive output to start the season as they were held to only five runs in their final 16 innings in Missoula. This coming after the team scored 10+ in each of their first four ballgames.

SP Austin Dubsky was not as sharp as he was on opening night, only going 1+ innings and allowing seven runs, six which were earned. It was a big night for Missoula first baseman Matt Warkentin as he played a big role in the Paddleheads' barrage; he had two home runs including a grand slam in the 2nd inning which made the score at the time 9-1. Warkentin walked away at the end of the night with 3 hits in 5 at-bats and 7 RBI in total.

The Chukars got a good offensive performance from SS Alexis Monge who continued his hot hitting with two more hits and 3 RBI. His batting average through the first six games stands at .524. Although the game was over as a contest with the score 21-4 in the 8th inning, some levity was added to the game when 2B Jordan Garr left his position in the field to pitch on the mound. And Garr was effective. He went the final 1.2 innings allowing two hits, no runs and struck out four Paddleheads hitters.

The Chukars now turn right back around and host Missoula for a three-game set back at Melaleuca Field starting on Saturday night. It will be the start of a nine-game homestand with three games against the Paddleheads and six games against the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

Diamond Notes

- The Chukars fall to 3-3 on the season, now two games back of the division-leading Paddleheads who improve to 5-1. Like in previous years, the Pioneer League will be broken up by a 1st half and a 2nd half, 48 games apiece. In each division, the winner of the 1st half will host the winner of the 2nd half (or wild card team) in a one-game winner-take-all contest for the right to advance to the championship game against the winner of the other division game. Then it will be a three-game series for the championship.

- Going 3 for 4 was C Daniel Martins-Molinari who now leads the team in hitting with a .563 batting average. Martins-Molinari has started four of the Chukars six games this season and he has multiple hits in three of those four games. He also has scored three runs, collected 4 RBI and hit two doubles.

- This will be the Chukars only road trip to Missoula this season, despite the teams being in the same division. Missoula will travel to Idaho Falls for the three games starting Saturday and then once again for a series from June 19-21. They will only play 9 games against each other, which represents less than a tenth of the season schedule.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.