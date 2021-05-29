Carranza Leads Offensive Onslaught in Victory over Chukars

Missoula, MT. - The rubber matchup of a three game series between the Missoula PaddleHeads and Idaho Falls Chukars had something on the line in the early going of the season on Friday night as both clubs were looking for at least a share of first place in the North Division standings of the Pioneer League. Missoula would make sure that they would end the homestand, and series on a high note with a dominating 21-4 victory.

The 21 runs scored by the PaddleHeads would set a new season high for runs scored in a game in the league. Six players in the PaddleHead order would go on to finish with at least two hits in the game.

Leading the charge in the contest would be outfielder Tristen Carranza who would have a night for the ages. The California native would reach base 7 times in the game finishing 5-for-5 with four runs scored and 5 RBIs. Carranza would finish just a single short of the cycle in the process.

Carranza has appeared as the leadoff hitter in each of the last two games a role Carranza did not fill over the teams previous 4 games. This did not change Carranza's approach however as he stayed focused on doing what he does best.

"Moving to the leadoff spot does not change my mentality, I swing hard just in case I hit it," Carranza said. "I just was trying to have fun while enjoying the game."

Carranza is a familiar face to many in the Missoula area as the veteran outfielder was member of the Osprey organization in 2019. The New Mexico State product feels at home playing in Big Sky Country in more ways than one.

"I had a great time here my first time around and I am having a great time now," said Carranza. "I love Missoula it is my favorite place in the world. I love the fans, and this ballpark."

Carranza had plenty of help offensively as Missoula finished with 22 hits in the ballgame. Not to be overlooked was first baseball Matt Warkentin who finished 3-for-5 in the game with two home runs, and 7 driven in. The Xavier product's grand slam in the second inning would set the tone for the game as Missoula scored nine runs over the course of the first two innings to take control. Zach Almond would also have a fabulous night at the dish finishing 4-for-4 with two driven in and three runs scored.

The PaddleHeads (5-1) will now hit the road for the first time this season to begin a three game series on Saturday opposite the Chukars (3-3). First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Listen in to the action on ESPN 102.9 F.M.

