Grand Junction Power Too Much for Boise

Boise, ID - Four long balls off the bats of Grand Junction made the difference in the Boise Hawks 11-7 loss in game three of their series with the Rockies.

After allowing a run in to come across early in their first five games, the Hawks managed to keep the opposition off the board in the first. They then put up an early run of their own when Bryce Brown ripped a low liner over the fence in left for a lead-off home run, his first of the season.

Grand Junction responded with three in the top of the third, including their first homerun of the night, a two-run blast off the bat of Rolando Martinez to make the score 3-2.

Boise got one back in the bottom thanks to Brown yet again, this time he leading off the inning with a walk, he moved to third on a Christian Funk single and scored on a wild pitch. Brown ended the night 1-3, earning three free passes and scoring three times.

Both teams got across two runs in the fourth and the score would remain 5-4 until the top of the 6th, when Vinny Esposito drove a ball over the right-center fence on a 1-2 count with two gone in the inning, for his first homer of the evening. Esposito would strike again in the top of the 7th for his second blast, an nearly identical shot to his first, again sailing over the wall in right-center.

The Hawks found a way to scratch across a run in each of the final three innings and managed to get the tying run into the on-deck circle in the final inning, but Funk couldn't find a way to reach, grounding out to second base for the final out.

First pitch for game four of the series is scheduled for 7:15 P.M. Saturday May 29th. Jayce Vancena, (1-0) 4.50 ERA, and Skyler Sylvester, (0-1) 2.07 ERA, are the probable pitchers for the Hawks and Rockies respectively.

