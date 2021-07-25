Mustangs Clinch Series with 11-5 Victory

Billings, MT - The Billings defeated the Boise Hawks 11-5 for their fourth straight Sunday victory.

Byron Smith singled off Mustangs starter Alex Smith in the second to drive in Greg White. White was one of three walks Smith issued in the inning but he would settle in after that.

Smith would go on to fire six innings of baseball and allow just one run on three hits while striking out a season high eight batters.

Billings answered right back in the bottom of the second inning with a sacrifice fly from Brandon Pugh. Pugh continued to roll offensively, he dribbled a ball up the middle to plate another in the bottom of the fourth and Billings took a 2-1 lead.

The scoreline would stay the same until the Hawks tied the game in the seventh on a Wladamir Galindo single to score Jaso Dicochea.

In the bottom of the inning, the Mustangs bats erupted for six runs on five hits. The Mustangs entered with just four hits the previous six.

Brandon Pugh started the inning off with his first home run of the season to left field. Freddy Achecarr, Dalton Cornett, and Brandt Broussard each delivered RBI singles in the inning.

Billings led 8-2 after seven. Each time scored three runs in the eighth inning before Kollin Stone pitched the final 1 1/3 while striking three in the ninth to complete the series clinching victory.

The Billings offense was led by Brandon Pugh who tallied a season high three RBI. Achecarr delivered his second straight multi-hit game with three hits today. Billings had five players garner multi-hit performances en route to their sixth victory of the second half of the season.

The Mustangs (24-32/6-2) and Hawks (23-33/3-5) face off in game five tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 12:45 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

