Hawks Unable to Match Mustangs Late Surge

Billings, MT - A flurry of late runs saw the Boise Hawks fall at the hands of the Billings Mustangs by a final score of 11-5 at Dehler Park on Sunday afternoon.

Boise would strike first in the second inning, scoring Greg White on a Byron Smith RBI single with two outs after White got himself into scoring position by stealing second with a beautiful swim move slide to the back of the bag.

Billings would end up tying the game in that same inning, doing so without a hit, instead using three walks and a sacrifice fly to center to knot the teams up at one.

Jake McDonald and Liam Stigerwald would combine to take a no hitter 3.2rds, before Billings got an infield single from Brandt Broussard who made it all the way to third on a throwing error by Wladimir Galindo, and then scored on a Brandon Pugh single to make it 2-1 Mustangs.

The game would lack any more offense until the seventh when the Hawks tied it up.

A Jason Diochea double down the left field line put him in scoring position for Galindo, who singled the shortstop home from second with two outs to tie the game at 2-2.

In the bottom of the seventh the floodgates opened for Billings, who sent ten men to the plate against three different Hawks pitchers as part of a six run inning to make it 8-2.

Boise would find a way to plate three in the top of the eighth, with two touching home on Diochea's second double of the game bringing the score to 8-5.

The Mustangs replied by matching those three runs in the bottom of the frame to go back up by six and the Hawks had no answer in the ninth, stranding two on the bases to end the game.

Tomorrow will be the series and season finale between the two sides, with a Boise victory meaning a 7-5 season series victory.

Mitch Lines will take the ball to try and send Boise back home on a high, with first pitch on Monday night returning to 6:35 PM in Billings.

