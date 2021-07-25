Fisher & O'Conner Lead the Way in Win over Voyagers

Great Falls, MT.- Game 5 of a 6-game slate at Centene Stadium between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and the Great Falls Voyagers Sunday would follow a similar script from Saturday night with the lead exchanging hands 5 times in the first six innings of the contest. The PaddleHeads would always seem to have an answer to rallies by the Voyagers however thanks in large part to Clay Fisher, and McClain O'Conner in a 14-11 victory.

O'Conner would kick off his solid offensive night in the first getting the PaddleHeads on the board with a solo home run that gave Missoula a 1-0 advantage. The lead would prove to not last long however as the Voyagers would bring two runs home in the bottom of the inning on a double to centerfield from Kyle Crowl.

The PaddleHeads would have an answer in the third inning taking a 6-2 lead behind a 5-run rally. Nick Gatewood would highlight the frame with a bases clearing two-out double into left centerfield. Gatewood would finish 1-for-5. Despite the big inning however, Great Falls would push back over the next three innings.

The Voyagers would score 6 runs in the fourth, and fifth innings to take the lead at 8-7. A pair of doubles from Dom Abbadessa, and Troy Dixon would do the bulk of the damage in the two frames as Great Falls as the Voyagers erased a four-run deficit. That would prove to not shake the confidence of the PaddleHeads however as O'Conner and Fisher would key another push offensively in the sixth inning.

O'Conner would continue his fantastic day offensively in sixth with an RBI triple that bring home a run.

O'Conner would finish the game 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, and 3 runs scored. Clay Fisher would prove to have plenty to say in the inning as well punctuating the five-run rally with a two-run blast into right field. Fisher was 3-for-5 at the plate with 5 RBIs.

The combination of Fisher, and O'Conner would finish 6-10 at the plate in the game with 7 RBIs and 5 runs scored. Fisher has been a thorn in the side of the Voyagers through the first five games of this series finishing 13-24 with 4 home runs and 12 driven-in for the PaddleHeads. The Southern California native has also recorded at least 2 hits in 7 consecutive games.

Palmer Wenzel would have a night to forget in his first outing of this series on Friday night. However, Sunday would prove to be a different story as the Texas native would do well calming the waters in innings 7 and 8 after the Voyagers scored in each of the three previous innings. The former Longhorn would not allow a run over two innings of work. Garrett Westberg would also perform well in the ninth setting down the side in order to earn his first save of the season.

Missoula (40-16) clinched a series win in this six-game slate opposite the Voyagers (21-35) with the victory on Sunday night ahead of the series finale on Monday. The PaddleHeads will look to end the road trip on a high note on Monday night with action getting underway at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

