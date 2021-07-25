Simon Closes Door Down the Stretch in Victory over Voyagers

Great Falls, MT.- The Missoula PaddleHeads would be locked in a tight battle for a large portion of the contest opposite the Great Falls Voyagers on Saturday night in game 4 of the series at Centene Stadium. The lead would exchange hands 5 times with neither team leading by more than 2. A clutch 2-out single from Aaron Bond would give the PaddleHeads a one run lead in the top of the eighth. Luckily for Missoula, Mark Simon was on hand to do the rest holding the Voyagers in check down the stretch in an 8-7 victory.

After the Voyagers took the lead in the bottom of the seventh, Missoula would go to Simon with two outs recorded in the frame. Despite being called into action early, the Houston native would be more than up to the task down the stretch in 2 1/3 innings of work. Of the 7 outs Simon recorded, 6 were strikeouts.

For his efforts, Simon recorded his seventh win of the season which is second amongst all pitchers in the Pioneer League. Simon has recorded a remarkable 52 strikeouts in 37 1/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen this season to lead all relievers.

The PaddleHeads would get a lot of help offensively from a pair of longballs in the contest. Trailing by two in the fifth, Luke Navigato would tie the game on a two-run shot down the left field line. In the next half inning, it would be Nick Gatewood's turn as the Georgia native would put the PaddleHeads out in front with a two-run blast of his own. Gatewood would finish 2-for-4 while Navigato was 1-for-4.

The Voyagers would have one last rebuttal in the bottom of the seventh however scoring a pair to take the lead at 7-6. There was some controversy surrounding the inning as Dom Abbadessa would score the tying run on a controversial play in which it looked as though he ran out of the baseline after initially being in a rundown. Kyle Crowl would bring in the lead run in the frame on a sacrifice fly. It would prove to not be enough in the end however as the Voyagers would not be able to hang on down the stretch.

The PaddleHeads (39-16), can clinch a series win on Sunday afternoon in game 5 of the series opposite the Voyagers (21-34). Action is set to begin at 4:00 p.m. on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

