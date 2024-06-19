Mustangs Can't Keep Up

June 19, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Billings Mustangs News Release







The Mustangs fall to the Paddleheads by a score of 11-3.

Missoula had a good night from former Mustang Elijah Gil who received the win, tossing five innings giving up just six baserunners, three hits and three walks, with two runs and three strikeouts.

Luke Trueman lasted four and a third innings, giving up 11 hits with seven runs and three strikeouts.

Missoula got the scoring started early with a leadoff double and he came around to score on an RBI single by Alec Sanchez with one out. Trueman stranded the bases loaded.

Colin Gordon picked up the first of five hits with five RBIs on a one-out home run to give the Paddleheads a 2-0 lead in the top of the second.

Brendan Ryan singled home Taylor Lomack in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit in half.

Trueman surrendered back-to-back walks in the fourth, while Gordon brought home Elvir, and an error by the Mustangs with Alec Sanchez at the plate forced in two more runs to give the Paddleheads a 5-1 lead.

Travis Holt checked in with his third homer of the year, as he crushed a ball to left to narrow the deficit to 5-2.

Missoula tacked on two more off Trueman in the fifth with a Gordon two-RBI single to score Colin Runge and Josh Elvir to go up 7-2.

They put the nail in the coffin in the eighth on a leadoff home run by Sanchez, with RBI singles by Josh Elvir, Colin Gordon, and Patrick Chung to take a 11-2 lead.

Jacob Kline hit a sac fly to score Gabe Wurtz to bring the Mustangs within eight runs, but that's all they'd get.

Pat Maybach takes the mound for game two. Coverage starts at 6:15 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. on ESPN910/105.5 FM or ESPNbillings.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloBaseball.TV.

