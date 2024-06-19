Gordon Leads Offensive Charge in 11-3 Win Tuesday

June 19, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







BILLINGS, MT - The Missoula PaddleHeads opened a 6-game set on the road Tuesday night making its first appearance this season at Dehler Park in action with the Billings Mustangs. This was the first time these rivals have done battle since the 1st round of the Pioneer League postseason in 2023. After falling in a best of 3 series last September, the PaddleHeads came in with a chip on its shoulder. Behind an offense that has been routinely putting up huge numbers throughout this portion of the season, the PaddleHeads would land the first punch in this six-game set.

7 PaddleHeads batters would finish the game with 2 hits or more in the contest resulting in a 21-hit total on the night. Colin Gordon would lead the charge from the start thanks to a 5-hit performance. Elijah Gill also had a successful trip back to his former home ballpark in 5 solid innings on the mound as the starter. The end result would be a convincing 11-3 win over the Mustangs to open the 6-game set.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.