Ogden Crushes Jackalopes Pitching

June 19, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Ogden Raptors scored 18 runs in the first three innings, storming out to what proved to be an insurmountable lead as the Raptors won 25-13 in the first game of a six-game series at Suplizio Field.

OFense ruled the day as the two teams combined for 38 runs and 40 hits while teaming up to commit eight errors. Kelly Dugan hit his first Jackalopes home run as part of a four-RBI day in the loss, Damian Henderson also went deep for his team-high eighth homer of the season and Andres Rios drove home three runs in the loss.

GJ's lineup featured plenty of new faces, with four of the nine players in the starting lineup - designated hitter Kelly Dugan, third baseman Holden Breeze, left fielder Calyn Halvorson and shortstop Benjamin Rosengard - all making their home debuts at Suplizio Field. Breeze and Halvorson were making their overall team debuts on Tuesday night.

The Raptors scored one run in the first, seven runs in the second and 10 runs in the third innings, scoring 15 of those first 18 runs with two outs in the frame. Jackalopes starter Evan Massie had an incredibly unlucky start, as only four of the 10 runs he gave up were earned.

The Jackalopes roughed up Ogden starter Guillermo Cuevas, who gave up six runs in 1.1 innings. Grand Junction scored two in the first on a sacrifice fly from Dugan and an RBI single from Breeze in his first professional at-bat.

The Jacks strung together five hits - including four consecutive extra-base hits - oF Cuevas in the second inning, with an RBI double by Rios, a two-run home run by Dugan and back-to-back doubles by Conrad Villafuerte and Henderson that plated a fourth run in the inning. Dugan's home run, a towering shot just inside the right-field foul pole that reached the second row of cars in the parking lot, was the 15-year veteran's first since joining Grand Junction as a Pioneer League franchise player.

After Ogden's early-inning oFensive explosion, Dustin Schorie held down the fort by giving up just three runs in four innings of relief, including back-to-back zeros in the sixth and seventh inning that were the only times Ogden was kept oF the scoreboard.

"Tough football game tonight, at least that's what it felt like" said Jackalopes manager Chris Knabenshue following the game. "We're having trouble overcoming poor starts by our pitching, and we didn't help much by committing so many errors. It looks like this lineup is going to produce a lot of runs, now we need to get the pitching and defense to cooperate too."

Grand Junction falls to 8-17 with the loss, while Ogden's record improves to 10-15. The series continues Wednesday night at Suplizio Field with a scheduled 6:35 p.m. start time. Like all Wednesday nights at the ballpark, it will be "Catch a Ball, Win a Contract" night. Any lucky fan that is able to catch a foul ball on the fly during tomorrow night's game will win an honorary one-day contract and the chance to take part in several game-day activities with the team.

First pitch for the second game of the series against the Raptors will be at 6:35pm on Wednesday night. Tickets can be purchased at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand- junction-jackalopes-x73o

