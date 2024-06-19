Chukars Fly High in Win over Hawks Chu

June 19, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







The Idaho Falls Chukars took down the Boise Hawks 5-2 on Tuesday, in another exciting edition of the Highway Series, presented by SHIFT Idaho and Project Filter.

Nick Ianotone splashed into professional baseball during his first at-bat when he crushed a home run over the outfield wall, putting the Chukars ahead 1-0 in the second inning. He tacked on another single in the fourth inning to finish the night with two hits.

Casey Minchey continued to be impressive on the mound for the Chukars, going 4.2 innings and surrendering two runs on four hits and five walks.

Jacob Jablonski remained hot in the top of the fourth inning when he smacked an RBI infield single, making the score 2-1.

Noah Gent sparked the Chukars' offense in the sixth inning when he slashed a double to pick up his first professional baseball hit. Kevin Johnson followed by reaching on a bunt single and Ryan Mccarthy walked to load the bases. Chaos erupted when Boise's Drew Marrufo was called for three balks, leading to three Chukars runs and a 5-2 lead.

Steven Ordorica picked up the win in relief, throwing 2.1 innings and allowing 0 runs on two hits. Garrett Crowley picked up his second save of the season, striking out five batters and walking one while allowing zero hits in 2.0 shutout innings.

With the win, the Chukars drew closer in the 2024 Highway Series, presented by Shift Idaho and Project Filter. Idaho Falls now trails Boise 5-2 in the series.

The Chukars and Hawks will reunite in Boise at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday. That game can be heard live on KSPZ 980 The Sports Zone or streamed on FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.