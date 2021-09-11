Mussels Complete Comeback to Stun Palm Beach 6-5

September 11, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Mighty Mussels scored in their final three offensive innings Saturday, erasing a four-run deficit to beat Palm Beach 6-5 at Hammond Stadium.

Fort Myers (56-53) trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth before Alerick Soularie walked and stole second. After an infield single moved him to third, Soularie raced home on a groundout to make it 4-1.

However, Cardinals (34-76) outfielder Mike Antico parked a solo home run in the top of the seventh to stretch the lead to 5-1.

Trailing by four in the bottom of the seventh, Will Holland was hit by a pitch before Jake Rucker lined a single to right. The next batter was Mikey Perez, who pulled a base hit into left to score Holland and make it 5-2. After a fielder's choice put men at the corners, a walk loaded the bases. Cardinals reliever Roy Garcia then uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Rucker to score and make it 5-3.

With two on and two out, Christian Encarnacion-Strand grounded a ball between second and third. The Cardinals infielders miscommunicated and hesitated to field the ball. Shortstop Mack Chambers then quickly barehanded the ball and fired a wild throw to the fence behind first. Both runners scored to tie the game at 5-5.

With the margin the same in the bottom of the eighth, Holland dumped a single into left before advancing to second on a balk. The next pitch ended up in the dirt, and Holland bolted for third - reaching the bag safely with only one out. Rucker promptly lifted a sacrifice fly to deep right to give Fort Myers the lead.

Right-hander Ramon Pineda (1-1) went two strong innings to get the win, while Matt Mullenbach worked a scoreless ninth to notch his first save as a member of the Twins organization.

The Mussels will look to take five of the six games in the series at 12 p.m. on Sunday. Brent Headrick (3-5, 3.83) returns from the injured list to make the start for Fort Myers. Ludwin Jimenez (0-8, 5.99) goes for Palm Beach. Coverage begins at 11:55 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from September 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.