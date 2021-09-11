Bierman Shines as Hammerheads Win Friday Night

Behind a stellar performance from Gabe Bierman, the Jupiter Hammerheads beat the Daytona Tortugas 7-1 on Friday night.

Bierman was too much for the Tortugas from the start. The former Indiana Hoosier struck out a career-high 10 across five hitless innings. The Marlins' 7th-round selection had six consecutive strikeouts at one point and needed just 10 pitches to get through the first inning.

In the second inning, the offense provided some run support for Bierman. A Victor Mesa Jr double and a walk to Paul McIntosh set the table for Tanner Allen. Mesa Jr would come around to score as Allen reached on an error.

Marcus Chiu and Davis Bradshaw would then both be plunked by the Tortugas to load the bases. A sacrifice fly from Dalvy Rosario would add another run for Jupiter. The Hammerheads would get one more run in the inning as Marcus Chiu scored on a wild pitch.

In the inning, the Hammerheads scored four runs and only recorded one hit.

In the fourth inning, Federico Polanco would replace Jose Salas after he fouled a ball off his foot. On the first pitch Polanco would see, the 20-year-old would connect for a two-run homer. It was Polanco's second home run of the season.

The Hammerheads would extend their lead to 7-0 in the fifth inning when Mesa Jr. scored on a wild pitch.

In the sixth, the Tortugas would break up the no-hitter and score their lone run of the game.

At the end of the seventh inning, the umpires would clear the due to lightning in the area. After a 32-minute delay, the game was called for inclement weather and unplayable field conditions.

Jupiter and Daytona will continue their series on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm and tickets are still available HERE

