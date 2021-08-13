Mussels Bash Bradenton 9-1

August 13, 2021 - Low-A Southeast League (Low-A Southeast) - Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







BRADENTON, Fla. - After three straight losses, the Mighty Mussels bounced back with a convincing 9-1 victory over the Bradenton Marauders at LECOM Park Friday.

After a four-hour rain delay, the Mussels (44-40) wasted no time breaking out against Bradenton (52-33) rehabber Miguel Yajure (0-1).

After Charles Mack drew a two-out walk in the first, Jesus Feliz ripped an RBI double to the wall in left to put Fort Myers in front.

On the first pitch of the second inning, Will Holland lined a solo home run down the left field line to extend the lead to 2-0. With one out, Justin Washington singled to center before stealing second and third base. Nick Garland then plated Washington on a groundout to make it 3-0.

Still leading by that margin in the third, Mack reached on an infield single before Yajure was replaced by Ryan Troutman. After an error, Troutman walked two batters to score Mack and extend the advantage to 4-0.

After Bradenton got a run back in the sixth, Marauders right-hander Eddy Yean got the first two batters out in the top of the seventh. He then proceeded to walk four straight Mussels before issuing a wild pitch to make it 6-1 Fort Myers. The next batter was Keoni Cavaco, who drilled a two-run single into center field to stretch the lead to 8-1. Aaron Sabato promptly pulled a double down the left field line to cap the scoring at 9-1.

Fort Myers starter Casey Legumina was excellent over three shutout innings, fanning three while allowing just one hit. Right-hander Miguel Rodriguez (3-2) notched the win, allowing one run on four hits over 2.1 frames.

With Sunday's game already postponed due to Tropical Storm Fred, both teams emptied out their bullpens Friday. Five different relievers pitched an inning or less in the contest.

Also due to the tropical storm, Saturday's first pitch has been moved up to 12 p.m. Coverage begins at 11:45 a.m. on the Mighty Mussels Baseball Network.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A Southeast League message board...





Low-A Southeast League Stories from August 13, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.