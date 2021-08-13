Marauders Announce Changes to this Weekend's Game Schedule

BRADENTON, Fla. - Due to the path of Tropical Storm Fred, the Marauders have announced changes to this weekend's games against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels.

First pitch for Saturday's game is now scheduled for 12 p.m. Sunday's game has been postponed and will be made up at a later date.

Tickets for Sunday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2021 Marauders home game at the LECOM Park ticket office, based upon availability.

