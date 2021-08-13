Bats Go Silent as Walks Haunt Bradenton Pitching

BRADENTON, Fla. - An erratic Marauders pitching staff was unable to corral a disciplined Fort Myers lineup Friday night, and Bradenton bats also fell silent in a 9-1 loss to the Mighty Mussels at LECOM Park.

The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Marauders (52-33) and snapped a three-game losing streak for the Mighty Mussels (44-40).

Trailing 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, the Marauders got a leadoff single from Jack Herman, who took second base on a fielder's choice and stole third base by escaping a rundown on a snap throw from catcher Nick Garland. Right-hander Miguel Rodriguez (3-2) then gave way to left-hander Zarion Sharpe, who induced a groundout to shortstop from Jase Bowen to plate Herman, bringing the Marauders within three runs, 4-1.

The Mighty Mussels put the game out of reach, however, against Marauders right-hander Eddy Yean in the top of the seventh. After recording two groundouts to open the inning, Yean abruptly lost command, walking four straight batters to force a run home and allowing another run on a wild pitch. He then surrendered a two-run single to Keoni Cavaco before being lifted in favor of Carlos Campos, who was greeted by an Aaron Sabato RBI-double that capped a five-run rally for a 9-1 Fort Myers cushion.

Neither team scored the rest of the way, as Sharpe, Juan Pichardo, and Carlos Suniaga teamed up to hold Bradenton down across the final three innings.

Pirates right-hander Miguel Yajure (0-1) made his second rehab start for the Marauders and was touched for four runs (three earned) across two and one-third innings. He allowed an RBI-double to Jesus Feliz in the first inning, then gave up a Will Holland solo homer and a Nick Garland RBI-groundout in the second. Before leaving in the third, Yajure allowed an infield single to Charles Mack, who later scored off reliever Ryan Troutman to give the Mussels the 4-0 lead.

Adrian Florencio, making his first career relief appearance, worked around three hits and a walk for three scoreless innings, helping keep the game close before yielding to Yean for the seventh. Florencio struck out five batters.

Casey Legumina turned in a strong, albeit short, start for Fort Myers, allowing just an infield single to Herman while retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced over three innings before yielding to the bullpen.

Herman went 3-for-4 in the game to lead the Marauders, matching his season-high while extending his on-base streak to 13 games.

The series continues Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. at LECOM Park. The Marauders' starter is to-be-determined against RHP Bobby Milacki for the Mighty Mussels.

