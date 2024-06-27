Murray Leads Cutters To Another Series Sweep

June 27, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Zachary Murray was dominate on the bump as he tossed seven innings in route to his fourth win of the season as the Williamsport Crosscutters defeated the West Virginia Black Bears 4-2 on Thursday night to sweep the series at Wagener Field.

Murray threw for 116 pitches over seven innings in the outing, allowing two runs, one earned, on just four hits with two walks and six strikeouts. With the win, Zachary Murray improves to 4-1 on the season, leads the MLB Draft League this season in wins, and moves into a tie for third for most wins in the Crosscutters Draft League era, trailing Nick Meyer (2022) and Shawn Gamelin (2023) who had six wins on the hill.

Brett Thomas and Jimmy Romano combined to go the final two innings out of the bullpen, throwing a shutout with just one hit allowed by Romano. Thomas earned his first hold of the season while Romano earned his third save.

Max Mandler led the way offensively, going 2-3 with a double, an RBI, and a run scored. McGwire Holdbrook recorded his first home run in a Williamsport uniform, a three-run 400 ft. shot that ended up being the winning swing for the Cutters.

Carter Dorighi also extends his hitting streak to 17 games after leading off the game with a single.

Williamsport returns home to Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field to open a three-game weekend series against the Frederick Keys. First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Zachary Murray (4-1)

LP: Cory Ronan (0-1)

SV: Jimmy Romano (3)

Crosscutters Record: 15-5 (1st Half)

Next Game: Friday, June 28th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, June 28th vs Frederick, 6:35 p.m.

Promotion: Rhashan's Half Birthday Celebration, Rhashan Jersey Auction, Clinton County Night

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.