Catch the Spikes' New Wave of 2024 Promotions

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - The State College Spikes already have some big nights full of fun, affordable family entertainment planned for this season, but fans can enjoy some added promotions at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park all the way until September 3 as well.

Starting with a stretch of 12 home games in 16 days for the Spikes that begins this weekend, there's more in store in 2024 for Spikes fans at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park!

Great American Baby Races

The Spikes are celebrating our nation's birthday in the cutest way possible with the Great American Baby Races at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park! During the July 3 Independence Eve home game against the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Central PA 4th Fest at the ballpark on July 4, babies and toddlers from across Happy Valley will be revving up to crawl on the field.

Parents can enter their babies for the Great American Baby Races using the form available at StateCollegeSpikes.com. Both the champion of the July 3 races and the champion of the July 4 races will receive Ultimate Great American Baby Races Prize Packs, with a Greatest of the Great American Baby Races Prize Pack available for the grand champion.

Plus, the Great American Baby Races Ticket Package is available with a great deal for parents on July 3 and July 4. For $70, this package includes the following:

- Two (2) Diamond Club seats to the July 3 home game

- Two (2) Spikes VIP tickets to th e Central PA 4th Fest

- VIP Parking for both events in the Porter North lot

Tickets for babies are not part of the package since children aged 2 and under do not need a ticket to enter Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Military Appreciation Night and Patriotic Hat Giveaway presented by Lion Country Kia

The Spikes will join Lion Country Kia to pay homage to the brave men and women who have served and continue to serve our country during Military Appreciation Night on Wednesday, July 3.

The first 500 fans through the gates before the 6:35 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters will receive a Patriotic Hat Giveaway, and the skies will light up with a tremendous FIREWORKS show after the game presented by the PA Lottery.

Central PA 4th Fest

Thee Central PA 4th Fest returns on Thursday, July 4 as Medlar Field at Lubrano Park serves as a VIP Viewing Area for the fully choreographed FIREWORKS display provided by Starfire Corporation. Ballpark gates open at 4 p.m. on the 4th at the home of the Spikes, with a special Community Baseball Game pitting the Centre County Baseball League All-Stars against the North Branch Baseball League All-Stars starting at 5 p.m. and live music on the concourse plus much more leading to the gigantic FIREWORKS show!

For a complete list of Central PA 4th Fest events, plus parking passes and tickets, head to CentralPA4thFest.org.

Movie Night - "Barbie"

The Spikes are extending the fun even outside the home schedule on the field with their first-ever Movie Night on Saturday, July 20. Fans are invited to join us at the new-look Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a special presentation of "Barbie" on the huge, brand-new ballpark videoboard.

The videoboard, a centerpiece of the upgrades at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, features 2,739 square feet of eye-popping high definition, and fans will be delighted to see the hugely popular film in the unique ballpark atmosphere with refreshments available for purchase.

Joe Crispin Bobblehead Giveaway & Appearance - Saturday, August 24

The Spikes will honor a Blue & White hoops hero on Saturday, August 24 as the first 1,000 fans through the gates for the 6:35 p.m. game that night receive a Joe Crispin Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Penn State Health, and the date for that giveaway is now August 24 to accommodate a Joe Crispin Appearance on that same night.

Crispin led a memorable run to the Sweet 16 in 2001 that included an upset win over No. 2-seeded North Carolina and finished his four-year PSU career with 1,986 points, fourth-best in school history. The sweet-shooting guard also earned the 2001 College Three-Point Championship title.

After an 11-year pro career, Crispin joined the coaching staff at Rowan University, spending the last seven of his nine seasons there as head coach. In 2023, he returned to Happy Valley to serve as Assistant to the Head Coach under Mike Rhoades.

Crispin will be on hand to sign autographs and meet and greet fans on the 24th, as well as participate in an on-field game and other activities during the night.

Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway with Bobblehead Trading Post

On Saturday, August 3, Spikes bobblehead enthusiasts can add to their collection with a hint of mystery as the Spikes hold a Mystery Bobblehead Giveaway at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:35 p.m. game that night, with early entrance for Season Ticket holders and groups. The first 500 fans will each receive a bobblehead favorite from the past - but it could be anyone!

Plus, the Spikes will partner up with Springnecks, a leading bobblehead group spreading the hobby across the Mid-Atlantic, for a Bobblehead Trading Post at the ballpark the same night. Bring your bobbleheads from home to trade for any one of the wide array Springnecks will have on hand, or touch base with your fellow bobblehead fanatics and exchange your favorites!

Star Wars Night - Baby Yoda Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network

On Saturday, July 13, the Spikes will hit the field in jerseys featuring "Baby Yoda," also known as Grogu, from "The Mandalorian" as part of Star Wars Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The jerseys will go up for bids as part of a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction presented by PSECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network, with all bidding done on the LiveSource app, available at http://www.livesourceapp.com. Any auction winner present at the ballpark for Star Wars Night will have the chance to get their jersey from the Spike that wore it immediately after the game.

Plus, Local Fan Costumers will be on hand portraying Star Wars characters as Star Wars music and clips echo throughout the galaxy during the night.

Paint the Park Pink presented by Mount Nittany Health - Pink Hawaiian Jersey-off-the-Back Auction benefiting the Mount Nittany Health Foundation & Pink Hawaiian Shirt Giveaway

The Spikes will don a unique design for Paint the Park Pink Night presented by Mount Nittany Health on Saturday, July 27 as we come together at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park to join the fight against breast cancer.

The special Pink Hawaiian Jersey-off-the-Back Auction will take place to benefit the Mount Nittany Health Foundation and aid breast cancer patients and research, with bidding again available on the LiveSource app, available at http://www.livesourceapp.com. All auction winners for this one-of-a-kind jersey will also be able to come down to the field after the game to receive their jersey from the Spike that wore it during the night.

Plus, the first 500 fans will get their own Pink Hawaiian Spikes Shirt as a keepsake of the night, with ballpark gates will open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. and early entrance for Season Ticket holders and groups. Following the game, the skies will light up with a fantastic FIREWORKS show presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Dollar Dog Night

The baseball world has seen the immense popularity of Dollar Dog Nights every Tuesday during the Penn State Baseball season the last two years, and now, the Spikes are sending the 2024 regular season out in style with a signature Medlar Field at Lubrano Park Dollar Dog Night on Tuesday, September 3.

Get your glizzy on as the first 2,000 Country Store Brand hot dogs purchased will be on sale for just $1 at the regular season finale!

Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Celebration Poster Giveaway & Appearance

Eric Milton became the second native of Bellefonte, Pa. to throw a no-hitter in the major leagues when he accomplished the feat for the Minnesota Twins in 1999, and the Spikes will celebrate this 25th anniversary of this historic achievement over two nights at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with the Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Celebration.

The fun begins as part of Bellefonte Community Night on Thursday, August 8, when the first 500 fans will receive an Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Celebration Poster Giveaway. Fans who receive the poster are then encouraged to bring them back on Wednesday, August 21 for the Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Celebration Appearance from the man himself, as Milton will sign autographs and meet and greet fans.

Those who forget their poster or miss out on the August 8 giveaway won't need to fret either, as another Eric Milton No-Hitter 25th Anniversary Celebration Poster Giveaway will take place for the first 500 fans on August 21.

Agriculture Appreciation Night

The Spikes will team up with Happy Valley Agventures to celebrate our neighbors in agriculture with Agriculture Appreciation Night on Saturday, July 6. Fans will enjoy a variety of activities, including a Touch-A-Tractor Display with a Tractor Stress Ball Giveaway for the first 500 fans to visit courtesy of Weldon Equipment in Julian, the AG Immersion Lab from the Pennsylvania Friends of Agriculture, the chance to see "The Mini Whinnies at Quarter Acre Wood" with a pop-up miniature horse experience, and the Nigerian Dwarf Goats from Nittany Meadow Farm, who will throw out the first pitch that night.

Spikes Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company and Team Autograph Session

On Sunday, July 7, fans can meet the future of baseball up close as the first 500 fans receive a Spikes Team Poster Giveaway presented by Fullington Bus Company. One week before the 2024 MLB Draft begins in Fort Worth, Texas, each of the players currently on the 2024 Spikes will be featured on the poster, with several slated to be selected by MLB teams soon after this giveaway.

Plus, these future stars will be on hand before the game to sign the posters as part of a Team Autograph Session before the 6:35 p.m. game. Ballpark gates will open to the general public at 5:30 p.m. with early entrance for Season Ticket holders and groups.

Jackpot Pitching Challenge

The Spikes are upping the stakes at every FIREWORKS Night remaining in the 2024 season with the Jackpot Pitching Challenge ! Prior to the FIREWORKS lighting up the skies, one lucky fan will be selected to come down on the field and attempt to throw a ball through the special Jackpot Pitching Challenge Target. Prizes for each Jackpot Pitching Challenge could include any of an array of great Spikes prizes, including one seat's worth of 2025 Spikes Season Tickets, Spikes giveaway bundles, or even straight cash!

Dugout's 1st Birthday Paw-ty

The newest State College Spikes mascot, Dugout the Baseball Dog, invites you and your favorite four-legged friend to his 1st Birthday Paw-ty on Tuesday, July 9 as part of Bark in the Park II at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park!

Get ready to help celebrate our favorite Labrador Retriever one day after his first birthday (in human years) on July 8. We'll sing "Happy Birthday" with a cake for Dugout, and you and your pup will be able to share in the party favors.

So join the fun of Dugout's 1st Birthday Paw-ty at Bark in the Park II on Tuesday, July 9 - full Bark in the Park policies are available online at https://www.mlbdraftleague.com/state-college/schedule/barkinthepark.

Tickets for these events, and all 35 home games remaining on the 2024 Spikes home schedule, are available now at StateCollegeSpikes.com or at the Spikes Ticket Office, in person and by phone at 814-272-1711.

